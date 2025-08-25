LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > This Bigg Boss Contestant Is A Veteran Actress Turned Lawyer With Two Failed Marriages, Past Affair With Kumar Sanu

This Bigg Boss Contestant Is A Veteran Actress Turned Lawyer With Two Failed Marriages, Past Affair With Kumar Sanu

Veteran actress Kunickaa Sadanand joins Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19. Known for films like Beta, Gumraah, and Hum Saath-Saath Hain, she brings decades of experience and a life full of struggles, relationships, and resilience. Her entry promises drama and heartfelt stories inside the house.

Kunickaa Sadanand
Kunickaa Sadanand

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 25, 2025 01:31:43 IST

Bigg Boss 19 has finally kicked off. The much-talked-about reality show, hosted by Salman Khan, held its grand premiere on Sunday, August 24.

Among the new faces entering the house is veteran actress Kunickaa Sadanand, whose presence is already stirring up conversation.

Kunickaa Sadanand’s Journey to the Reality Stage

Kunickaa’s career in the entertainment industry goes back more than two decades. She’s acted in over a hundred films often cast in bold or negative roles, making her presence felt with a no-nonsense screen persona.

She’s not exactly a household name, but ask any Bollywood buff, and they’ll remember her from films like Beta, Gumraah, and Khiladi. There’s also her turn as Shanti, Reema Lagoo’s friend in Hum Saath-Saath Hain, and her role as a young mother in the TV serial Swabhimaan.

Kunickaa’s beginnings were in Delhi’s theatre circles. She eventually moved to Mumbai, debuting in the 1988 horror film Kabrastan at the age of 28. Since then, she’s built her career playing characters that stood out, even in small roles.

Kunickaa Sadanand’s Past Struggles & Relationships

Kunickaa Sadanand comes from a diverse background: her father is South Indian, her mother Punjabi-English. The oldest of four siblings, she’s faced more than her share of personal struggles. Her first marriage, to a Marwari man thirteen years her senior, ended after just over two years. 

They fought an exhausting eight-year custody battle for their son, who ultimately decided to live with his father. Even after that, life didn’t get easier. Another marriage, a live-in relationship, more setbacks. Through it all, she kept going, focusing on her child and eventually sharing her story as a motivational speaker. 

Did Kunickaa Sadanand have an affair with Kumar Sanu? 

Recently, Kunickaa spoke candidly about her six-year relationship with singer Kumar Sanu, which happened while he was still married.

She described how Sanu struggled with depression due to problems in his marriage, and how they kept their relationship private to protect his family. “I was like his wife and he was like my husband,” she said, comparing their bond to Shakuntala and Dushyant. But eventually, things fell apart after she learned some hard truths about him.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19 Premiere: Mridul Tiwari Gets Dubbed ‘Arrogant’ As He Gets Picked Over ‘Humble’ Shebaz Badesha

Tags: Bigg Boss 19Kumar SanuKunickaa Sadanandsalman khan

This Bigg Boss Contestant Is A Veteran Actress Turned Lawyer With Two Failed Marriages, Past Affair With Kumar Sanu

