Bigg Boss 19’s Nagma Mirajkar Teases Wedding Plans With Awez Darbar After Getting Evicted: ‘Families Are Already….’
Maa Vande 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul
Home > Entertainment > Bigg Boss 19's Nagma Mirajkar Teases Wedding Plans With Awez Darbar After Getting Evicted: 'Families Are Already….'

Bigg Boss 19’s Nagma Mirajkar Teases Wedding Plans With Awez Darbar After Getting Evicted: ‘Families Are Already….’

Bigg Boss 19 evictee Nagma Mirajkar reveals she and boyfriend Awez Darbar are planning their wedding, likely in early 2026. Despite past cheating rumors, Nagma focuses on love and trust, while fans eagerly await the couple’s next chapter

Nagma Mirajkar and Awez Darbar are taking the next step (Pc: Instagram)
Nagma Mirajkar and Awez Darbar are taking the next step (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 17, 2025 14:20:19 IST

Nagma Mirajkar, the trendy social media star, and the recent evictee of the Bigg boss 19 reality show, has made one big disclosure that has people talking. Although her life in the reality house tragically ended, it appears that there is a new stage she can start in her personal life. Nagma, in a sequence of exclusive interviews after eviction, has affirmed that she and her longtime boyfriend and co-contestant Awez Darbar are currently on the verge of organizing their marriage.

She said that the wedding will probably happen end of December 2025 and that our families are concerned. Nagma also responded to the recent cheating claims brought on Awez and said that she does not want to involve herself in any drama and is instead concerned about their wedding. It is a welcome development by the fans that were devastated following her emotional eviction where we witnessed Awez weep.

Behind the ‘Bigg Boss’ Drama

One of the points of drama within the Bigg Boss house involved the relationship between the couple, especially when co-contestants Amaal Mallik and Baseer Ali accused Awez of cheating on Nagma. Nagma experienced a lot of tension and emotional turmoil due to the allegations that appeared in the midst of a captaincy task.

Nonetheless, she has always stood with her boyfriend reminding him that their relationship is open and is founded on trust. She said that she is simply going to support Awez in his continuation in the show and start preparing the wedding.

Wedding bells and Future Focus

As Nagma is now out of the house and Awez is still a contestant, the couple is now exploring their relationship in its own way. The influencer said that she hopes that Awez manages to reach the grand finale and that she is patiently waiting until he sees his trip through so that they can finally get to the next stage in their relationship.

This huge news not only kills any speculations about their relationship but also provides the fans with something to look forward to seeing. This is the transition of being the couples on a reality program that is known to be controversial and preparing to have a wedding ceremony.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19 SHOCKER: Abhishek Bajaj EVICTED After Heated Clash With Shehbaaz Badesha – Fans STUNNED!

Tags: Awez DarbarBigg Boss 19Nagma mirajkar

Bigg Boss 19's Nagma Mirajkar Teases Wedding Plans With Awez Darbar After Getting Evicted: 'Families Are Already….'

Bigg Boss 19's Nagma Mirajkar Teases Wedding Plans With Awez Darbar After Getting Evicted: 'Families Are Already….'

Bigg Boss 19's Nagma Mirajkar Teases Wedding Plans With Awez Darbar After Getting Evicted: 'Families Are Already….'
Bigg Boss 19's Nagma Mirajkar Teases Wedding Plans With Awez Darbar After Getting Evicted: 'Families Are Already….'
Bigg Boss 19's Nagma Mirajkar Teases Wedding Plans With Awez Darbar After Getting Evicted: 'Families Are Already….'
Bigg Boss 19's Nagma Mirajkar Teases Wedding Plans With Awez Darbar After Getting Evicted: 'Families Are Already….'

