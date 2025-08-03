Home > Entertainment > Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 Begins: Mohanlal’s New Look Steals The Show | Full Contestant List Inside And Where to Watch

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 Begins: Mohanlal’s New Look Steals The Show | Full Contestant List Inside And Where to Watch

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 began today at 7 PM on Asianet and is streaming 24x7 on JioHotstar. Superstar Mohanlal returns as host for the seventh time. The new season features around 20 contestants from diverse backgrounds including actors, a lesbian couple, influencers, and more. Mohanlal appears in a new look, setting the stage for an exciting season.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 premiered today at 7 PM
Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 premiered today at 7 PM

Published By: Lavanya R
Published: August 3, 2025 20:43:16 IST

The much-awaited Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7, hosted by Superstar Mohanlal, premiered today at 7 PM on Asianet and is now streaming 24×7 on JioHotstar. With fresh faces, new twists, and an energetic stage design, the reality show is expected to bring high-voltage entertainment to screens every day.

The season marks Mohanlal’s seventh consecutive stint as host, maintaining his long-standing association with the Malayalam version of the global reality show.

Where to Watch Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7

  • Telecast Time: Daily at 9:30 PM on Asianet

  • Weekend Episodes (with Mohanlal): Every Saturday and Sunday at 9 PM

  • Live 24×7 Streaming: Available exclusively for JioHotstar subscribers

Grand Premiere Highlights: Mohanlal’s New Avatar Steals the Show

For the grand launch, Mohanlal made a stylish entry in a grey kurta and black mundu, a look curated specially for the season. According to his stylist Shanthi Krishna, this fresh appearance reflects a wave of changes in the show’s format and energy this year.

The Bigg Boss stage was unveiled ahead of the show, showcasing a vibrant design and building up anticipation among fans who have been eagerly waiting since the logo reveal on May 21, Mohanlal’s birthday.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 Contestants: A Mixed Bag of Talent

Though the official list of contestants was unveiled during the launch, speculations had already flooded social media. This year, the Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 house features nearly 20 participants from varied professional backgrounds — from actors and singers to influencers and real-life couples.

Confirmed and rumoured contestants include:

  • Renu Sudhi – Model and wife of late artist Kollam Sudhi

  • Appani Sarath – Malayalam film actor

  • Binny Sebastian – Doctor turned television actress

  • Oneal Sabu – Food vlogger and cultural storyteller

  • Akbar Khan – Singer and Star Singer Season 10 mentor

  • Sharika – Anchor of Hot Seat

  • Kalabhavan Sariga – Actor

  • Shaitya Santhosh – Actor

  • Aryan Kathuria – Model and actor

  • Shanavas (Shanu) – Actor known for Rudhran

  • Niveen – Choreographer

  • Anumol – Popular TV serial actress

  • Bincy – Radio jockey

  • Deepak Mohan – Stand-up comedian

  • Adhila and Noor – Lesbian couple, expected to bring a bold narrative

  • Munshi Ranjith – Actor

  • Aneesh – The “commoner” of Season 7

Theme and Format: What’s New in Season 7

While the overall structure of daily episodes at 9:30 PM and weekend interactions with Mohanlal at 9 PM remains, Season 7 introduces a fresh stage, new costumes, and a dynamic group of contestants expected to shake things up.

The makers have not revealed the exact theme of the house yet, but with a diverse group of participants, fans can expect a mix of emotion, controversy, humour, and drama.

Massive Buzz Ahead of the Show

Fans have been counting down ever since the show’s announcement and logo launch in May. Discussions about the contestants, Mohanlal’s new look, and 24×7 live streaming have kept the show trending across platforms.

With no confirmed evictions or wildcard entries yet, the coming weeks will reveal the strategic dynamics and entertainment value the contestants bring inside the house.

ALSO READ: Shruti Haasan Reveals She Doesn’t Show Any Of Her Movies To Her Father Kamal Haasan Before They Release- Here’s Why!

Tags: Bigg Boss Malayalam 7

RELATED News

Harrison Ford Recalls Being Told He Had ‘No Future’ In Hollywood, Was Asked To Copy Elvis Presley
Aneet Padda Was An Intern At THIS Organization Before She Tasted Success With Saiyaara, Reveals Her LinkedIn Profile
Was Tamannaah Bhatia Briefly Married To Abdul Razzaq? Actress Clears The Air, Also Denies Dating Rumours With Virat Kohli
Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom Makes New Record In Kerala, Becomes First Telugu Film To Gross Rs. 1 Crore
Anirudh Faces Heat After Admitting To Using ChatGPT For Rajinikanth’s Coolie, Says, ‘Completely Normal To Use AI’

LATEST NEWS

Lando Norris Wins The Hungarian Grand Prix 2025!
New UK Law Targets People-Smuggling Ads Online Amid Surge in Channel Crossings
Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 Begins: Mohanlal’s New Look Steals The Show | Full Contestant List Inside And Where to Watch
Twin Voter IDs? Tejashwi Yadav in Election Commission’s Crosshairs
School Assembly News Headlines August 3, 2025: Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates: Prisoner No 15528: Former MP Prajwal Revanna Assigned Prisoner Number And Other News Updates
Red Bull’s Season Over? Max Verstappen Declares No More Wins!
Australia’s East Sees Rare Snow, Storms and Flooding in ‘Unusual’ Weather Event
Trade and Nuclear: Pakistan Endorses Iran’s Atomic Goals Amid USD 8 Billion Business Deal
Israel’s Ben-Gvir Says He Prayed at Al-Aqsa – Why the Mosque Remains a Flashpoint in the Middle East
Tejashwi Yadav Asked By The EC To Hand Over The Voter Card For Probe
Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 Begins: Mohanlal’s New Look Steals The Show | Full Contestant List Inside And Where to Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 Begins: Mohanlal’s New Look Steals The Show | Full Contestant List Inside And Where to Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 Begins: Mohanlal’s New Look Steals The Show | Full Contestant List Inside And Where to Watch
Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 Begins: Mohanlal’s New Look Steals The Show | Full Contestant List Inside And Where to Watch
Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 Begins: Mohanlal’s New Look Steals The Show | Full Contestant List Inside And Where to Watch
Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 Begins: Mohanlal’s New Look Steals The Show | Full Contestant List Inside And Where to Watch

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?