Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 Begins: Mohanlal’s New Look Steals The Show | Full Contestant List Inside And Where to Watch

The much-awaited Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7, hosted by Superstar Mohanlal, premiered today at 7 PM on Asianet and is now streaming 24×7 on JioHotstar. With fresh faces, new twists, and an energetic stage design, the reality show is expected to bring high-voltage entertainment to screens every day.

The season marks Mohanlal’s seventh consecutive stint as host, maintaining his long-standing association with the Malayalam version of the global reality show.

Where to Watch Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7

Telecast Time: Daily at 9:30 PM on Asianet

Weekend Episodes (with Mohanlal): Every Saturday and Sunday at 9 PM

Live 24×7 Streaming: Available exclusively for JioHotstar subscribers

Grand Premiere Highlights: Mohanlal’s New Avatar Steals the Show

For the grand launch, Mohanlal made a stylish entry in a grey kurta and black mundu, a look curated specially for the season. According to his stylist Shanthi Krishna, this fresh appearance reflects a wave of changes in the show’s format and energy this year.

The Bigg Boss stage was unveiled ahead of the show, showcasing a vibrant design and building up anticipation among fans who have been eagerly waiting since the logo reveal on May 21, Mohanlal’s birthday.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 Contestants: A Mixed Bag of Talent

Though the official list of contestants was unveiled during the launch, speculations had already flooded social media. This year, the Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 house features nearly 20 participants from varied professional backgrounds — from actors and singers to influencers and real-life couples.

Confirmed and rumoured contestants include:

Renu Sudhi – Model and wife of late artist Kollam Sudhi

Appani Sarath – Malayalam film actor

Binny Sebastian – Doctor turned television actress

Oneal Sabu – Food vlogger and cultural storyteller

Akbar Khan – Singer and Star Singer Season 10 mentor

Sharika – Anchor of Hot Seat

Kalabhavan Sariga – Actor

Shaitya Santhosh – Actor

Aryan Kathuria – Model and actor

Shanavas (Shanu) – Actor known for Rudhran

Niveen – Choreographer

Anumol – Popular TV serial actress

Bincy – Radio jockey

Deepak Mohan – Stand-up comedian

Adhila and Noor – Lesbian couple, expected to bring a bold narrative

Munshi Ranjith – Actor

Aneesh – The “commoner” of Season 7

Theme and Format: What’s New in Season 7

While the overall structure of daily episodes at 9:30 PM and weekend interactions with Mohanlal at 9 PM remains, Season 7 introduces a fresh stage, new costumes, and a dynamic group of contestants expected to shake things up.

The makers have not revealed the exact theme of the house yet, but with a diverse group of participants, fans can expect a mix of emotion, controversy, humour, and drama.

Massive Buzz Ahead of the Show

Fans have been counting down ever since the show’s announcement and logo launch in May. Discussions about the contestants, Mohanlal’s new look, and 24×7 live streaming have kept the show trending across platforms.

With no confirmed evictions or wildcard entries yet, the coming weeks will reveal the strategic dynamics and entertainment value the contestants bring inside the house.

