Home > Entertainment > Shruti Haasan Reveals She Doesn’t Show Any Of Her Movies To Her Father Kamal Haasan Before They Release- Here’s Why!

Shruti Haasan Reveals She Doesn’t Show Any Of Her Movies To Her Father Kamal Haasan Before They Release- Here’s Why!

Shruti Haasan opens up about her role as Preethi in Rajinikanth’s upcoming action spectacle Coolie. In an exclusive interview, she revealed Kamal Haasan never watches her films before release. The trailer, launched in Chennai, showcased her powerful scenes ahead of the August 14, 2025, release.

JD Vance Slams Critics of Sydney Sweeney Ad
Shruti Haasan with her father Kamal Haasan

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 3, 2025 15:56:19 IST

Shruti Haasan has captured the audience’s attention with her role as Preethi in the much-anticipated action film Coolie. The trailer, which dropped Saturday at a packed event in Chennai, gave fans a glimpse of her dynamic on-screen chemistry with Rajinikanth.

While the public gets a taste of what Coolie has in store, Shruti’s father, Kamal Haasan, remains in the dark about both the film’s plot and her character.

Shruti Haasan: Don’t show him any of my movies before they release

In an interview with Zoom, Shruti revealed that her father never watches her films before their official release. “I don’t show him any of my movies before they release. Neither does he,” she admitted, recalling how early in her career, she shared Luck with him, and he’d caught 3 before its premiere.

Now, though, he only sees her work after everyone else. “Maybe, we just got too busy,” she shrugged.

Shruti acknowledged that they’re each other’s audience before they’re critics. “We play the role of an audience first and then critique it in a way that the audience couldn’t,” she explained. They’re honest about their opinions, and when something shines in their performances, they don’t hesitate to praise each other.

Most of their discussions centre on how the audience reacts to their work—what sticks, what falls flat.

Shruti Haasan: We don’t know the stories of each other’s films

Despite sharing the same household, Kamal and Shruti keep their professional lives separate. “We don’t know the stories of each other’s films,” Shruti noted. Kamal doesn’t know the storyline of Coolie, nor is he aware of her role in it. “It’s been so many years. Sometimes, I share it with him, sometimes I don’t.”

She described her father as a “regular dad,” someone who doesn’t pry into her projects or ask about her characters.

Coolie also features Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Monisha Blessy. The film is slated for a grand release on August 14, 2025, launching in multiple languages—Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada. 

ALSO READ: Don’t Think It Was The Rape Of Avantika: Tamannaah Bhatia Defends Controversial Baahubali Scene With Prabhas

Tags: coolie trailerkamal haasanrajinikanthShruti Haasan

RELATED News

Kal Penn Reveals He Learned Hindi Through Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’s Funny And Over-the-Top Plot Lines
Aayush Sharma Pens Romantic Birthday Note For Arpita Khan, Praises Her As His Biggest Strength During Tough Health Recovery
Don’t Think It Was The Rape Of Avantika: Tamannaah Bhatia Defends Controversial Baahubali Scene With Prabhas
‘I’m Sick,’ Says Mohit Suri On Why He Didn’t Sign Arijit Singh For Saiyaara
Coolie Trailer Launch: Aamir Khan Touches Rajinikanth’s Feet, Superstar Stops Him, Embraces With Warm Hug

LATEST NEWS

Reel Bonds, Real Feels: Celebrating Iconic Friend Groups In Hindi Films
India’s Industrial Leap: BSNL And NRL Collaborate To Deploy 5G CNPN, Driving Industry 4.0 Forward
Luka Doncic Commits Long-Term To Los Angeles Lakers With USD 165 Million Extension
CM Punk Rocks Marvel-Inspired Fantastic Four Gear At WWE SummerSlam Main Event
Shruti Haasan Reveals She Doesn’t Show Any Of Her Movies To Her Father Kamal Haasan Before They Release- Here’s Why!
Senior Army Officer Allegedly Assaults SpiceJet Staff at Srinagar Airport, Leaving Two Injured
Becky Lynch Reacts To Seth Rollins’ Epic MITB Cash-In At WWE SummerSlam 2025
Who Is Indian-Origin Mathura Sridharan? Ohio’s 12th Solicitor General Trolled Over ‘Bindi’
Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana’s 9-Year Journey: Massive Growth, Technological Innovations, And Challenges Ahead
Pope Leo XIV Inspires Young Catholics With A Powerful Message at Jubilee Youth Festival
Shruti Haasan Reveals She Doesn’t Show Any Of Her Movies To Her Father Kamal Haasan Before They Release- Here’s Why!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Shruti Haasan Reveals She Doesn’t Show Any Of Her Movies To Her Father Kamal Haasan Before They Release- Here’s Why!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Shruti Haasan Reveals She Doesn’t Show Any Of Her Movies To Her Father Kamal Haasan Before They Release- Here’s Why!
Shruti Haasan Reveals She Doesn’t Show Any Of Her Movies To Her Father Kamal Haasan Before They Release- Here’s Why!
Shruti Haasan Reveals She Doesn’t Show Any Of Her Movies To Her Father Kamal Haasan Before They Release- Here’s Why!
Shruti Haasan Reveals She Doesn’t Show Any Of Her Movies To Her Father Kamal Haasan Before They Release- Here’s Why!

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?