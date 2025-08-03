Shruti Haasan Reveals She Doesn’t Show Any Of Her Movies To Her Father Kamal Haasan Before They Release- Here’s Why!

Shruti Haasan has captured the audience’s attention with her role as Preethi in the much-anticipated action film Coolie. The trailer, which dropped Saturday at a packed event in Chennai, gave fans a glimpse of her dynamic on-screen chemistry with Rajinikanth.

While the public gets a taste of what Coolie has in store, Shruti’s father, Kamal Haasan, remains in the dark about both the film’s plot and her character.

Shruti Haasan: Don’t show him any of my movies before they release

In an interview with Zoom, Shruti revealed that her father never watches her films before their official release. “I don’t show him any of my movies before they release. Neither does he,” she admitted, recalling how early in her career, she shared Luck with him, and he’d caught 3 before its premiere.

Now, though, he only sees her work after everyone else. “Maybe, we just got too busy,” she shrugged.

Shruti acknowledged that they’re each other’s audience before they’re critics. “We play the role of an audience first and then critique it in a way that the audience couldn’t,” she explained. They’re honest about their opinions, and when something shines in their performances, they don’t hesitate to praise each other.

Most of their discussions centre on how the audience reacts to their work—what sticks, what falls flat.

Shruti Haasan: We don’t know the stories of each other’s films

Despite sharing the same household, Kamal and Shruti keep their professional lives separate. “We don’t know the stories of each other’s films,” Shruti noted. Kamal doesn’t know the storyline of Coolie, nor is he aware of her role in it. “It’s been so many years. Sometimes, I share it with him, sometimes I don’t.”

She described her father as a “regular dad,” someone who doesn’t pry into her projects or ask about her characters.

Coolie also features Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Monisha Blessy. The film is slated for a grand release on August 14, 2025, launching in multiple languages—Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada.

