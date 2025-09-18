Binge-Ready: OTT Series And Movies You Can’t Miss This Weekend!

This weekend, streaming engines are flooded with new releases and there is something to watch to all types of viewers. Whether it is a courtroom thriller, a heart-warming comedy or a psychological thriller, you can schedule your ideal movie marathon and all that too without having to change your location. OTT entertainment is the new reality and is in full swing as it brings you a mix of big-budget theatrical and original exclusives that go directly to your screen. It includes some of the most discussed movies that you can begin watching now.
Must-Watch Series and Movies
The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha Season 2 (JioHotstar): In this legal drama, Kajol plays lawyer Noyonika Sengupta, who works on a legal case involving two terminally ill and dying patients. The second season will be even more thrilling as she is challenged in politics and a high profile case that is too personal. The show explores the intricacies of right and wrong and leaves you at the edge of your seat.
The Bads of Bollywood (Netflix):* It is one of the most anticipated shows where Aryan Khan makes his debut as a director. The series is the account of the life of an outsider to success and wealth in the cutthroat industry of Bollywood. Look forward to a melodramatic story, comic dialogues and a glimpse of the glitz and bedlam of the Indian films industry.