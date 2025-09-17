Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor And Rashmika Mandanna’s BTS From Cocktail 2 Revealed: Leave Fans Excited!
Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor And Rashmika Mandanna's BTS From Cocktail 2 Revealed: Leave Fans Excited!

Homi Adajania teases fans with BTS pictures from Cocktail 2 featuring Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna. Shot across global locations like Sicily, the snaps promise a fresh story filled with fashion, romance, and drama – keeping fans hyped for this spiritual sequel.

Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna bring style, charm, and chemistry in Cocktail 2 BTS snaps. Fans can’t wait! (Pc: X)
Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna bring style, charm, and chemistry in Cocktail 2 BTS snaps. Fans can’t wait! (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 17, 2025 18:13:34 IST

People are crazy with anticipation after shared a row of behind the scenes (BTS) pictures of Cocktail 2 on social media, with the new lead trio including Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. These are a few snippets posted by the shooting places of the film all around the world, such as Sicily in Italy, which provide sufficient to create some interest without spoiling the storyline. 

The pictures show the actors dressed in fashionable, vacation-outfits, which, alludes that the movie in question will be a as visually appealing a movie as the first one. It is a sequel to the 2018 film produced by Dinesh Vijan, through Maddock Films, and written by Luv Ranjan as a so-called spiritual sequel, that is, a film that will share the same atmosphere as the first one: friendship, romance, and heartbreak, but with a new plot and characters.



Kriti And Shahid: A Fresh Pairing Takes the Lead

On-screen chemistry between Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor that received good reception in their earlier association are likely to be a significant highlight of Cocktail 2. Adajania has already posted a few posts that suggest their dynamism as in one photo, Kriti is dressed in a sleek black dress and in the other, Shahid is in a bright red-white shirt. Kriti has also been spotted posting her personal experience as well as funny posts of her eating plan about the movie. Such candid shots reflect the casual and friendly scene in the studio that is essential in such a film.



Their marriage is a modern romance, a new approach to the old tradition of romantic comedy of which Adajania is the experienced director. The enthusiasm of the two actors towards the project is truly felt as they have both had their own glimpses and reflections and this gives even more anticipation to the audience on this new chapter in cinema.



Rashmika Mandanna: The Perfect Ingredient

The new and thrilling trio is completed by the inclusion of Rashmika Mandanna. Although it is not revealed what role she played in the movie, the BTS snaps by Adajania depict her in an uninhibited, happy position. The director has posted images of her joking around with Shahid, which points to a good and flirtatious friendship amongst the performers.

It is a strategic decision to include Rashmika as it puts a new angle to the narrative of the film and makes it appealing to a wider audience. Being an experienced performer, she will be an added sweetness to the mix of romance and friendship that is represented by the Cocktail franchise. The decision to cast Mandanna fresh with Sanon and Kapoor makes sure that the sequel has its own identity and at the same time, it does not disrespect the essence of the first part.

Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor And Rashmika Mandanna's BTS From Cocktail 2 Revealed: Leave Fans Excited!

Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor And Rashmika Mandanna's BTS From Cocktail 2 Revealed: Leave Fans Excited!

QUICK LINKS