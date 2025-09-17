Janhvi Kapoor And Ishaan Khatter Reunite In Thrilling ‘Homebound’ Trailer – Fans Can’t Wait For The Drama!

The trailer of the movie, Homebound, has finally been released and it provides a strong hint of a friendship saga and the spirit of humankind. Featuring by Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, the movie has already received critical acclaim as it received a standing ovation at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival and the Toronto International Film Festival.

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and produced by Karan Johar and Dharma Production, the trailer shows the signs of a good plot where two childhood friends living in a small village aspire to become police officers. Their road is however full of challenges and social pressures that serve to work against their relationship. The release of the trailer has created a lot of buzz and the viewers are itching to see the film hit the global theaters on September 26, 2025.

Global Acclaim and ‘Homebound’

Homebound is a film masterpiece that has appealed to both the viewers and critics across the world. Its presence on the international scene speaks volumes of the strong narrative of the film and excellent acting of its cast. The achievement of the movie in major film festivals across the globe is an indication of a new dawn of Indian movies in the global film industry, with a story that cuts across cultures.

The executive producer of the movie, the great filmmaker Martin Scorsese has also hailed the project and admired the handiwork of Neeraj Ghaywan and how the movie has brought a great change to the Indian cinema. This rampant applause creates massive hype for its official release.

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s Reunion

The trailer is also a major reunion of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter on-screen since they had collaborated before in their first movie, ‘Dhadak.’ Their chemistry and subtle acting in the trailer are indisputable and suggest a potentially healthy relationship that is the heart of emotions in the film Homebound. Their appearances are effective though their roles are obscured in a way of mystery.

The movie is bound to feature their development as actors, presenting a new and dramatic cooperation that will definitely impress viewers and can be seen as one of the key discussions.

