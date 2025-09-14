Paresh Rawal Reacts To Ajey: The Untold Story Of A Yogi Vs Jolly LLB 3 Clash, Drops Surprising Take On Box Office Battle

With the busy lifestyle of Bollywood, where box office confrontation is as familiar as song and dance sequences, a special situation is taking shape. The veteran star Paresh Rawal whose movie career is a testimony of his multiplexity is bound to come head-to-head with his long-term partner and friend, Akshay Kumar, at the box-office. Although such rivalries can be very frenzied and fanatical, Rawal has taken this particular confrontation with a refreshing attitude and captured the attitude in a one and heart-warming sentence: “Sab humare hi log hain”.

A combination of camaraderie and wisdom, this statement does not follow the common competitive story, but it puts light on the strong ties that are present in the film industry. Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi is a biographical drama directed by Rawal, which will be released on the same day as a comedy by Akshay Kumar, called Jolly LLB 3. Rather than perceiving this as an all-out war, the words of Rawal ring with the family and respect of each other and that the win of one is somehow a win of all the others.

The Yogi and The Jolly: A Tale of Two Releases

This is a very cinematic juxtaposition of the two films. The book, Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi, is a solemn biography of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath. Paresh Rawal acts as the guru of Yogi, Mahant Avaidyanath, the character that requires a serious and gloomy performance.

Jolly LLB 3, on the other hand, is a light comedy courtroom film, a franchise that is famous due to its wit and satirical sense of humor and Akshay Kumar returns to the role of the witty lawyer. It is not merely a battle of two films that are released at the same time, but a battle of genres and sensibilities. Such comment by Rawal is, thus, a linking factor, a unifying factor by bringing the divergent artistic visions to the same umbrella of support and friendship.

Beyond the Box Office: The Bonds of Brotherhood

The words Sab humare hi log hain are quite pathetic taking into consideration that Rawal and Kumar have a long history with each other. They have appeared together in a lot of movies and have given movie scenes to be remembered in cult movies such as ‘Hera Pheri’ and ‘Awara Paagal Deewana.’ Their online relationship has worked out many times to be a good real-life relationship.

The recent remarks of Rawal regarding his temporary exit in the movie and then his coming back, also highlights the cyclical quality of relationships in the movie industry. The box office battle is merely a flash of a moment, something that will not affect a twenty-year friendship of teamwork and mutual prosperity. This strategy creates precedence that teaches a great lesson that business is significant but human association is invaluable.

Also Read: Aamir Khan Sparks Buzz: Slams On-Set Demands, Fans Speculate If Akshay Kumar Was Target Of Dig