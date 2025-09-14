Paresh Rawal Reacts To Ajey: The Untold Story Of A Yogi Vs Jolly LLB 3 Clash, Drops Surprising Take On Box Office Battle
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Kerala Honey-Trap Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Kerala Honey-Trap Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Kerala Honey-Trap Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Kerala Honey-Trap Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Kerala Honey-Trap Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Kerala Honey-Trap Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Kerala Honey-Trap Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Kerala Honey-Trap Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Paresh Rawal Reacts To Ajey: The Untold Story Of A Yogi Vs Jolly LLB 3 Clash, Drops Surprising Take On Box Office Battle

Paresh Rawal Reacts To Ajey: The Untold Story Of A Yogi Vs Jolly LLB 3 Clash, Drops Surprising Take On Box Office Battle

Paresh Rawal addresses the box office clash between his biopic ‘Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi’ and Akshay Kumar’s ‘Jolly LLB 3.’ Instead of rivalry, Rawal calls it a celebration of cinema, saying, ‘Sab humare hi log hain,’ stressing friendship over competition

Pc: X
Pc: X

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: September 14, 2025 15:16:36 IST

With the busy lifestyle of Bollywood, where box office confrontation is as familiar as song and dance sequences, a special situation is taking shape. The veteran star Paresh Rawal whose movie career is a testimony of his multiplexity is bound to come head-to-head with his long-term partner and friend, Akshay Kumar, at the box-office. Although such rivalries can be very frenzied and fanatical, Rawal has taken this particular confrontation with a refreshing attitude and captured the attitude in a one and heart-warming sentence: “Sab humare hi log hain”. 

A combination of camaraderie and wisdom, this statement does not follow the common competitive story, but it puts light on the strong ties that are present in the film industry. Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi is a biographical drama directed by Rawal, which will be released on the same day as a comedy by Akshay Kumar, called Jolly LLB 3. Rather than perceiving this as an all-out war, the words of Rawal ring with the family and respect of each other and that the win of one is somehow a win of all the others.

The Yogi and The Jolly: A Tale of Two Releases

This is a very cinematic juxtaposition of the two films. The book, Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi, is a solemn biography of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath. Paresh Rawal acts as the guru of Yogi, Mahant Avaidyanath, the character that requires a serious and gloomy performance.

Jolly LLB 3, on the other hand, is a light comedy courtroom film, a franchise that is famous due to its wit and satirical sense of humor and Akshay Kumar returns to the role of the witty lawyer. It is not merely a battle of two films that are released at the same time, but a battle of genres and sensibilities. Such comment by Rawal is, thus, a linking factor, a unifying factor by bringing the divergent artistic visions to the same umbrella of support and friendship.

Beyond the Box Office: The Bonds of Brotherhood

The words Sab humare hi log hain are quite pathetic taking into consideration that Rawal and Kumar have a long history with each other. They have appeared together in a lot of movies and have given movie scenes to be remembered in cult movies such as ‘Hera Pheri’ and ‘Awara Paagal Deewana.’ Their online relationship has worked out many times to be a good real-life relationship.

The recent remarks of Rawal regarding his temporary exit in the movie and then his coming back, also highlights the cyclical quality of relationships in the movie industry. The box office battle is merely a flash of a moment, something that will not affect a twenty-year friendship of teamwork and mutual prosperity. This strategy creates precedence that teaches a great lesson that business is significant but human association is invaluable.

Also Read: Aamir Khan Sparks Buzz: Slams On-Set Demands, Fans Speculate If Akshay Kumar Was Target Of Dig

Tags: ajey-the-untold-story-of-a-yogiJolly LLB 3paresh rawal

RELATED News

Kartik Aaryan And Ananya Panday ‘Tu Meri Main Tera’ Reschedules Release, Fans Eager To Know The Date
"Cannot blame cricketers, they are expected to represent the country": Suniel Shetty on Ind vs Pakistan clash
Manisha Koirala Calls Out Corruption In Nepal, Wants Three Senior Leaders To “Gracefully Retire From….”
Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Is Coming: Vijay Sethupathi Back As Host But Who Are The Participants?
WATCH: Deleted Scene From Mahavatar Narsimha Surfaces On The Internet, And It Features Hiranyakashipu

LATEST NEWS

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Gautam Gambhir Steps In as Boycott Chatter Unsettles Indian Players Before Pakistan Match, Reports
Ashutosh Rana pens a thoughtful note on Hindi Diwas 2025, calls Hindi "source of culture"
PM Modi inaugurates bamboo-based ethanol plant in Assam, world's first
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Big Shock for Team India! Star Explosive Opening Batsman Set to Miss Today’s Match Against Pakistan?
Hitaashee, Ridhima make cut in Swiss Ladies Open
Asia Cup 2025: BCCI Officials Likely To Skip India vs Pakistan Match?
India vs Pakistan FREE Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match 6 Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop and Online
London on Fire: 25 Arrested as Far-Right Protest Spirals Out of Control
37-year-old woman and 11-year-old die by suicide in Greater Noida
UAE expresses solidarity with DR Congo, conveys condolences over victims of boat accidents
Paresh Rawal Reacts To Ajey: The Untold Story Of A Yogi Vs Jolly LLB 3 Clash, Drops Surprising Take On Box Office Battle

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Paresh Rawal Reacts To Ajey: The Untold Story Of A Yogi Vs Jolly LLB 3 Clash, Drops Surprising Take On Box Office Battle

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Paresh Rawal Reacts To Ajey: The Untold Story Of A Yogi Vs Jolly LLB 3 Clash, Drops Surprising Take On Box Office Battle
Paresh Rawal Reacts To Ajey: The Untold Story Of A Yogi Vs Jolly LLB 3 Clash, Drops Surprising Take On Box Office Battle
Paresh Rawal Reacts To Ajey: The Untold Story Of A Yogi Vs Jolly LLB 3 Clash, Drops Surprising Take On Box Office Battle
Paresh Rawal Reacts To Ajey: The Untold Story Of A Yogi Vs Jolly LLB 3 Clash, Drops Surprising Take On Box Office Battle

QUICK LINKS