Aamir Khan Sparks Buzz: Slams On-Set Demands, Fans Speculate If Akshay Kumar Was Target Of Dig

In a recent and quite explicit interview, seasoned actor-producer Aamir Khan expressed his sharp disapproval of the state of the film industry, especially the demands posed by some Bollywood stars concerning the luxurious convenience of separate kitchens and gyms on the set. Although he did not mention anyone in particular, his remarks on actors having to insist on luxurious comforts such as separate kitchens and gyms on location can be viewed as a typically indirect attack on Akshay Kumar, who long has been linked to such kind of a professional way of life.

Aamir stated that it is a shame to him that people who earn crores are not ready to pay their own personal staff which makes the producers and the film in themselves unnecessary. He underlines that being a team player, the focus of a star should be on cost reduction, rather than on bloating his purse with luxury items. He says the trend is not only strange but also disastrous to the industry and indicative of an ever-increasing sense of entitlement among some of the stars of today.

The Cost of Entitlement

Another complaint by Aamir Khan lies in the high expenses which do not necessarily have to do with making the film. He remembered a previous scheme in which a producer would buy the chauffeur or go-fer of a star, something he even then found weird. According to him, a producer should not pay anything that will not be of help to the film, e.g. a makeup artist or costume person.

Unlike that, he noted that certain celebrities today demand producers to pay an insane amount of personal costs, such as their own chefs, trainers, and various vans of vanity to perform various functions (i.e., a home gym or a secluded meeting room). The thing is that Aamir is not opposing actors that enjoy such luxuries, but he firmly believes that they must pay it themselves, particularly when they are making in crores.

A Stark Contrast

The disparity in professional ethos between actors such as Aamir Khan and ones who have more lavish demands is brought out in the interview. Aamir claimed that he covers the cost of his family members whenever they accompany him to outdoor shoots. His views have been upheld by other filmmakers who have presented some similar anecdotes. Indicatively, director Sanjay Gupta has on more than one occasion reported the demands of certain actors like having up to 11 vanity vans on a set and their wives and husbands, plus separate kitchen vans.

This is quite contrary to what is expected of experienced actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and Hrithik Roshan who have been known to have minimal entourages. The sentiments expressed by Aamir echoed with a large number of people in the industry who feel that the spotlight has been turned on the personal comfort and brand of the star, rather than on the creative process and the financial performance of the industry.

