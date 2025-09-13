Anushka Sharma Once Argued With Priyanka Chopra Over THIS Actor Calling Him Rude, Showed Her Attitude On Set
Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra clashed during the filming of Dil Dhadakne Do over co-star Darshan Kumaar’s personality. While Priyanka praised him as sweet and hardworking, Anushka found him rude. The misunderstanding stemmed from Kumaar staying in character during key scenes.

Anushka Sharma And Priyanka Chopra (Pic Credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Anushka Sharma And Priyanka Chopra (Pic Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Published: September 13, 2025 08:56:26 IST

Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra got into a fight with one another during the filming of their film, Dil Dhadakne Do. Why?

There was a difference of opinion between the two about the actor, Darshan Kumaar. Priyanka also collaborated with Kumaar in the sports drama Mary Kom before Anushka did the same in the movie NH10.

Thus, meeting Anushka and Priyanka, they talked about their collaboration with Darshan and disagreed about his character. Whereas the former had been called rude by Anushka, PeeCee referred to him as a sweet person.

Why Anushka and Priyanka Argued Over Darshan Kumaar? 

Darshan Kumaar, in a recent interview, came out with the same and informed Bollywood Bubble that Anushka and Priyanka had met at the shoot of their film and discussed me. Priyanka explained that Dashan is sweet, hard-working and a good actor.

Anushka said, ‘Kahan? (Where).’ I have never found a more uncouth man. They argued over me. I was in character at the moment with both of them. I was then Satbir. I never greeted Anushka. I presented myself to her following the climax.

“It was a part of my process. She had no idea. Probably, she believed I had an attitude. Once she said to someone, jokingly, Climax mein ise ache se rod maarungi. I later came to meet her at the film promotion in Delhi. Her thought had changed, and she believed I was very sweet. I explained to her that I was then in my character,” he said.

Who Is Darshan Kumaar?

Darshan Kumaar is an actor who was born in the year 1995 on the 20th of March in New Delhi. The 2014 biographical sports drama, Mary Kom, was Kumaar’s breakthrough role, in which he starred with Priyanka Chopra.

His other remarkable works are television programs such as Chotti Bahu (2008-2010), in which he played the role of Purab and Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev (2011-2014) in which he played the role of Shukracharya, the guru of demons. He has also been featured in movies such as NH10 alongside Anushka Sharma and The Kashmir Files, which has seen him display his versatility as an actor.

Recently, Kumaar has been successful as his latest roles include The Family Man (2019-2021) in which he portrayed Major Sameer, with Season 3 coming soon to Prime Video. He also recently appeared in a controversial movie The Bengal Files helmed by Vivek Agnihotri. 

ALSO READ: How Yami Gautam’s Inconventional Choices Have Been Her Winning Formula: Stands Undisputed In Her Own League

