BLACKPINK Is Officially Back! Performs Their Upcoming Release 'Jump' At Their Seoul Concert

BLACKPINK Is Officially Back! Performs Their Upcoming Release ‘Jump’ At Their Seoul Concert

Blackpink has reunited on stage after nearly three years, launching their highly anticipated 'Deadline' World Tour in Seoul on July 5. The group also performed their comeback track 'Jump' ahead of its official release. This marks their first full-group project since focusing on solo activities

Last Updated: July 6, 2025 13:52:44 IST

‘Blackpink is finally is your area’. The girls united together on the stage for the first time in almost three years as they kicked off their much awaited ‘Deadline’ World Tour in Seoul, South Korea on July 5. The group also performed their comeback song ‘Jump’ before its official release next week. 

Blackpink’s ‘Deadline’ World Tour 2025

YG Entertainment, Blackpink’s management agency first teased about the world tour in February, 2025.  The official title of the tour was announced to be ‘DEADLINE’ World Tour in May, 2025. The tour is a highly anticipated one as it comes after a period of members focusing on their solo activities. It is the group’s first all stadium tour, a testament to their massive global popularity.

The tour spans over six months with shows across North America, Europe, and Asia and due to high demand, several additional shows had  been added in major cities like London, Paris, New York City, Toronto, and Los Angeles. The tour kicked off yesterday, July 5 at the Goyang Stadium in South Korea, and is scheduled to culminate on January 25, 2026, at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong. 

Blackpink 2025 Comeback With ‘Jump’

On Day 1 of the ‘Deadline’ tour in South Korea, Blackpink debuted their highly anticipated comeback song ‘Jump’. The teaser to the song was released on July, 4, just a day before the concert titled ‘READY TO JUMP’. The teaser sent the entire K-pop fandom in frenzy. The performance of ‘Jump’ is praised for its high energy, different sound, catchy choreography and is a perfect banger for concert. 

 Blackpink Reunion 2025

With the onset of the world tour, Blackpink has officially reunited on stage as a group since concluding their 2023 world tour in September of the same year. Ever since then, members were focusing on their solo activities and releasing music as soloists and participating in acting projects. Each member released their solo albums and hit songs like ‘Mantra’ , ‘APT’ , ‘Rockstar’ and  ‘Earthquake’. 

Now the group is officially back even stronger and will be releasing music together. It is the reunion of four globally loved pop stars. 

Blackpink is a four-member South Korean girl group from YG Entertainment consisting of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, debuted in 2016. 

