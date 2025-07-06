“Your Victory Feels Personal”: Priyanka Chopra Reacts Warmly to R Madhavan’s Heartfelt Praise

Priyanka Chopra, who has received praises for her roles in both Hollywood and Bollywood productions, recently responded to actor R. Madhavan’s kind remark. Madhavan, who has always been regarded as gifted but humble, praised Priyanka for “doing everything we all dream of”—from appearing in well-known Hollywood productions to representing India with pride on a global level.

His words of praise appeared to Priyanka deeply. He is someone she has long respected and greatly respects, so she claimed his praise was “really deeply touching” and even more valuable to her.

They reminded us that there was still love, respect, and encouragement in the industry when their adorable banter went viral on the internet earlier.

R Madhavan Calls Priyanka Chopra a Dream Come True for Every Indian Artist

In a recent event, when questioned if Indian artists were being given due credit on an international platform, Madhavan just talked about Priyanka Chopra. He appreciated her for all she’d done in Hollywood but also for being grounded and connected to her culture. “She’s doing all of us who dreamed anything hoped for — and her success feels close to us,” he added.

The web was replete with love and affection for Madhavan’s moving speech. His sentiments were also popular among other actors and fans, who called it “the perfect way to describe Priyanka’s journey for so many of us who are big dreamers.” To some, she is a superstar — but to a lot of others, she is living proof that with dedication and perseverance, even dreams as crazy as they might look can also become a reality.

Priyanka Chopra Responds: “It Means the World Coming From You”

In the recent talk show, in response to a question of how Indian artists were becoming globally recognized, Madhavan was quick to cite Priyanka Chopra. He commended not only her Hollywood success but also the manner in which she remained humble and strong in her culture. “She’s doing everything that all of us who ever dreamed anything wanted to do — and her success feels close to us,” he said to him.

The global web melted with the agreement of his words. The fans and other celebrities were not different in relishing Madhavan’s honest words as the “perfect words about Priyanka’s journey for so many of us aspiring artists.” She is a successful actress to everyone but proof to others that by hard work, even the biggest dreams come true.

Also Read: Why Did Ranveer Singh Delete All His Instagram Posts On Birthday? Actor’s Surprise Move Leaves The Internet Puzzled