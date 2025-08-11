BLACKPINK’s 2025 Comeback: YG Teases Next Big Hit, When Will It Drop?

On August 11, 2025, the K-pop world reverberated with shock waves as reports came in of a BLACKPINK comeback in November with a mini-album that would be their first since 2022’s BORN PINK. Insiders within the industry have spoken about the group, who, while in a short break between stops on their DEADLINE world tour, finished the album jacket photoshoot and will soon conclude the final recordings. Here’s what you need to know!

BLACKPINK: A Long-Awaited Return

For the unversed, BLACKPINK took a slight hiatus after their BORN PINK album, as Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa were on their solo paths. Solo releases had been a success for all members, but who doesn’t miss them as a group?

Lisa made her acting debut in season three of The White Lotus. In terms of group projects, JUMP, released in July 2025, continued to rule, landing at No. 1 on Spotify’s Global Weekly Chart and Billboard’s Global 200. But the comeback wait is over! YG Entertainment’s declaration, “We will announce the details through official promotions,” has BLINKs eagerly awaiting what could be another hit release by the global popstars.

BLACKPINK DEADLINE Tour and Album Preparations

The DEADLINE world tour is conducting album preparations in fittingly Blackpink style with a huge success, the girl group toured first in South Korea, and then North America and Europe. The group has some well-funded performances scheduled in London on August 15 and 16, logging a two-month hiatus before heading to Taiwan.

Dominating spheres of influence, insiders say that this time will mostly be used to finalize the mini-album, which was tentatively set for an October release but has now settled for a November date. Thus, they’re working off the tour to have a nice comeback with bursting energy.

YG’s Response and Fan Expectations

The cautious statement from YG Entertainment has only further deepened the anticipation. By not entirely ruling out a November release, their suggested announcements for the future indicate something really big is about to surface.

Given their ancient history of setting and breaking records, the next release by the group is likely to yet again claim all the charts and secure their reign as K-pop queens.

Also Read: CORTIS’ ‘GO!’ MV Drops: BIGHIT’s New K-Pop Group Arrives In 2025!