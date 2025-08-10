CORTIS’ ‘GO!’ MV Drops: BIGHIT’s New K-Pop Group Arrives In 2025, Watch!

BigHit Music, who manages BTS and TXT, has announced CORTIS, the first boys’ group in six years that will debut on August 18, 2025. The five-member creation of Martin, James, Juhoon, Seonghyeon, and Keonho breaks out into the global scene with a bold creative vision honed by a pre-release music video “GO!” which dropped on August 11 at midnight KST.

The name, standing for “Color Outside the Lines,” represents a self-produced sound and a new surge of excitement about their innovative take on K-pop. You can’t miss these upcoming K-pop sensations!

CORTIS: A New Era of Creative Freedom

CORTIS shows a rebellious approach to K-pop, literally meaning “Color Outside the Lines” and naming it after six letters which stood for it. The five artists in CORTIS aged between 16 and 20 are being positioned as a “next-generation creator crew,” with members significantly involved in songwriting, choreography, and even directing their visuals.

Martin, the Canadian-Korean leader, and James, the Thai-Chinese choreographer, have contributed hands-on to HYBE’s roster, including TXT’s “Deja Vu” and ILLIT’s “Magnetic.” A clear statement on what this group imagines, their own way.

“GO!” MV: A Brief Introduction to CORTIS’ Aesthetic

Premiering on August 11, 2025, the “GO!” music video is a high-energy introduction to CORTIS’ signature style. Directed by the members and the production teams IDIOTS and 815VIDEO, this MV juxtaposes vibrant visuals with a genre-bending sonority.

Teasers promised exhilarating choreography dripping in defiance, while behind-the-scenes footage gives a sneak peek look into their creative process, making fans to connect more. And they didn’t lie, fans are already all set to root for this boy group.

I loved the MV because you can really feel the boys’ vibe. The whole video is CORTIS having fun and doing what they love. Definitely something fresh and new! 😚💗 READY SET GO! CORTIS 💥#PrereleaseMVGOoutNow#CORTIS_GO#CORTIS #코르티스@cortis_bighithttps://t.co/nub2zImxWZ pic.twitter.com/qUygqXhwg1 — Samm⁸¹⁸ (@sonnylovelies) August 10, 2025

Building Hype Through Social Media and Fan Engagement

CORTIS began to attract fans from day one on August 7, 2025, through a calculated plan of teaser drops on X, TikTok, and Weverse. Release of a stark logo and a “logo sound” teaser made with Martin’s software boosted anticipation.

BigHit Music had fans even more buzzed with a 24-hour interaction on YouTube on August 10, plus concept photos like “Scene 1” with maknae Keonho. With their debut rapidly approaching, CORTIS is about to change the face of creativity in K-pop.

