LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > BLACKPINK Producer R.Tee Launches RSTS Label, Drops ‘Damdadi’ With (G)I-DLE’s Soyeon

BLACKPINK Producer R.Tee Launches RSTS Label, Drops ‘Damdadi’ With (G)I-DLE’s Soyeon

R.Tee, the hitmaker for BLACKPINK, made headlines with the launch of his independent label, RSTS Label with the debut single "Damdadi," featuring Soyeon of (G)I-DLE. This is a retro-modern banger all the way with 80s vibes and spicy raps. K-Pop just got a whole lot hotter, are you guys excited?

R.Tee’s New Label RSTS Kicks Off with (G)I-DLE Soyeon’s ‘Damdadi’
R.Tee’s New Label RSTS Kicks Off with (G)I-DLE Soyeon’s ‘Damdadi’

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 10, 2025 13:36:00 IST

As the renowned K-pop producer R.Tee, who has made history via his contributions to hit tracks for BLACKPINK, such as “Kill This Love” and “How You Like That,”, ventured into establishing RSTS Label as his independent music label. Presently, the anticipation gathers around his very first project under this label, which will be released on August 10, 2025, featuring (G)I-DLE’s Soyeon, on the debut single “Damdadi.” For now enjoy the teaser!

BLACKPINK Producer R.Tee’s Vision for RSTS Label

R.Tee is an old producer who joined YG Entertainment in 2014 and has given iconic tracks to BLACKPINK, BIGBANG, and Jeon Somi. With RSTS Label, he wants to create an avenue for creators who are truly passionate about music as he emphasizes genre-free artistry and a robust electronic music ecosystem in Korea.

R.Tee spoke at the Seongsu-dong headquarters of RSTS Label on August 7, stating, “I wanted to create a framework that nurtures talent and fosters innovation by drawing inspiration from classic Korean pop.” His vision includes discovering new artists and developing solo acts for global stages and promoting electronic music as cultural force.

“Damdadi”: The Union of Retro and Modern

“Damdadi” is a pop-house track that reinterprets an eponymous 1980s song and has funk-infused rhythms, hip-hop beats, and Soyeon’s trademark rap. While developing the new sound, R.Tee wanted to retain the fun vibe of the original track.

The music video brings forth an office-themed idea that will eventually take on a fun twist as Soyeon’s vivacious spirit lights up the screen. According to R.Tee, Soyeon’s deep involvement and clear conceptual execution were what made her contribution a “gift” that perfectly fitted his idea.

Soyeon’s Rising Clout

Soyeon, a powerhouse in K-Pop as (G)I-DLE’s leader as well as producer, continues to make ways that will further expand her influence. This time, she is involved in “Damdadi,” which follows her work for P NATION’s girl group Baby DONT Cry and without a doubt, Apink’s Namjoo’s solo debut.

Her presence commands attention with her rap style and crafty informal passing of the pen, thus bestowing the versatility badge upon her. The single’s release on August 10 at 6 PM KST is, most certainly, set to set waves in motion even though teasers are making excitement with new, vibrant energy around it.

Also Read: Hyun Bin’s Blush Over Son Ye Jin At Manila Fan Meet, ‘My Wife,’ His Biggest Souvenir From Crash Landing On You

Tags: blackpinkkpopkpop fans

RELATED News

Chad Michael Murray Recalls Family Calling In Priest For His Last Rites After Being On Deathbed: I Was A Skeleton
Rajinikanth’s Coolie Smashes Rs 250 Crore Before Release, Breaks Records!
Shekhar Kapur Reveals He Never Walked Out Of Bobby Deol’s Barsaat But Was Fired: ‘I Immediately Went And….’
Chiranjeevi Slams ‘False’ and ‘Baseless’ Claims Amid Tollywood Strike Chaos, ‘I Have Not Met Anyone’
Kiara Advani Shares Rare Update On Newborn Daughter That Too Post Midnight- Here’s What She Said!

LATEST NEWS

Why South Korea’s Military Has Shrunk by 20% in Six Years?
Who Is Tammy Bruce, Nominated for UN Role by Donald Trump?
PM Modi Hails ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign For Phenomenal Participation | Know Why It Was Launched
Rajnath Singh Cites Ramayana, Warns ‘Provokers Will Not Be Spared’ In Defence Of Operation Sindoor
“Convert or Suffer”: Pakistan Minority Children Face Forced Conversions, Child Labour
Chanakyapuri: One Dead And Another Battling Death After Speeding Thar Hits Them
Want To Become Unrecognizable In Just One Month? Start With These Healthy Habits
Why London Luxury Flats Have Banned Food Delivery Riders?
NY Attorney General Letitia James Faces Subpoenas in Trump-Related Investigations – 5 Points
Rajnath Singh Slams Mocks Trump Says ‘Some Boss Are Jealous’
BLACKPINK Producer R.Tee Launches RSTS Label, Drops ‘Damdadi’ With (G)I-DLE’s Soyeon

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

BLACKPINK Producer R.Tee Launches RSTS Label, Drops ‘Damdadi’ With (G)I-DLE’s Soyeon

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

BLACKPINK Producer R.Tee Launches RSTS Label, Drops ‘Damdadi’ With (G)I-DLE’s Soyeon
BLACKPINK Producer R.Tee Launches RSTS Label, Drops ‘Damdadi’ With (G)I-DLE’s Soyeon
BLACKPINK Producer R.Tee Launches RSTS Label, Drops ‘Damdadi’ With (G)I-DLE’s Soyeon
BLACKPINK Producer R.Tee Launches RSTS Label, Drops ‘Damdadi’ With (G)I-DLE’s Soyeon

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?