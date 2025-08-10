BLACKPINK Producer R.Tee Launches RSTS Label, Drops ‘Damdadi’ With (G)I-DLE’s Soyeon

As the renowned K-pop producer R.Tee, who has made history via his contributions to hit tracks for BLACKPINK, such as “Kill This Love” and “How You Like That,”, ventured into establishing RSTS Label as his independent music label. Presently, the anticipation gathers around his very first project under this label, which will be released on August 10, 2025, featuring (G)I-DLE’s Soyeon, on the debut single “Damdadi.” For now enjoy the teaser!

BLACKPINK Producer R.Tee’s Vision for RSTS Label

R.Tee is an old producer who joined YG Entertainment in 2014 and has given iconic tracks to BLACKPINK, BIGBANG, and Jeon Somi. With RSTS Label, he wants to create an avenue for creators who are truly passionate about music as he emphasizes genre-free artistry and a robust electronic music ecosystem in Korea.

R.Tee spoke at the Seongsu-dong headquarters of RSTS Label on August 7, stating, “I wanted to create a framework that nurtures talent and fosters innovation by drawing inspiration from classic Korean pop.” His vision includes discovering new artists and developing solo acts for global stages and promoting electronic music as cultural force.

“Damdadi”: The Union of Retro and Modern

“Damdadi” is a pop-house track that reinterprets an eponymous 1980s song and has funk-infused rhythms, hip-hop beats, and Soyeon’s trademark rap. While developing the new sound, R.Tee wanted to retain the fun vibe of the original track.

The music video brings forth an office-themed idea that will eventually take on a fun twist as Soyeon’s vivacious spirit lights up the screen. According to R.Tee, Soyeon’s deep involvement and clear conceptual execution were what made her contribution a “gift” that perfectly fitted his idea.

Soyeon’s Rising Clout

Soyeon, a powerhouse in K-Pop as (G)I-DLE’s leader as well as producer, continues to make ways that will further expand her influence. This time, she is involved in “Damdadi,” which follows her work for P NATION’s girl group Baby DONT Cry and without a doubt, Apink’s Namjoo’s solo debut.

Her presence commands attention with her rap style and crafty informal passing of the pen, thus bestowing the versatility badge upon her. The single’s release on August 10 at 6 PM KST is, most certainly, set to set waves in motion even though teasers are making excitement with new, vibrant energy around it.

