Home > Entertainment > Hyun Bin's Blush Over Son Ye Jin At Manila Fan Meet, 'My Wife,' His Biggest Souvenir From Crash Landing On You

Isn't Hyun Bin's adorable blush over wife Son Ye Jin at a Manila fan meet something sweet for the fans? Crash Landing on You's ultimate souvenir turned out real-life romance. From on-screen sparks to parenthood, "BinJin" forever proves that K-drama love is always juicy!

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 10, 2025 10:08:43 IST

The way Hyun Bin blushed when his wife, Son Ye Jin, was mentioned during the recent fan meet in the Philippines just broke the hearts of fans, dubbing her his greatest “souvenir” from Crash Landing on You. Their real-life romance sprouted from shooting the legendary K-drama and continues to delight audiences the world over.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye ji: Love Born on Set

Their passion was undeniable in Crash Landing on You (2019-2020), but Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin’s story began long before that. They first crossed paths in 2018 when they acted together in The Negotiation, and throughout the filming of this drama, they developed an even closer bond.

In a rare appearance on You Quiz on the Block, Hyun Bin told the story of Bae Yoon-jung, “It’s a project that gave me so much-not just ratings, but my wife,” and he blushed at that moment by natural reminiscing about their real hook-up.

Filipino Fans Celebrate “BinJin”

In Hyun Bin’s first Manila fan meet on August 8, 2025  in Parañaque City,  the host asked whether he had taken home any souvenirs from his set that he might have liked. Filipino fans picked on the part of Son Ye Jin being Hyun Bin’s “biggest souvenir” from Crash Landing on You as he said, “My Wife.”

Today, social media buzzes over clips capturing how Hyun Bin was all flushed, with catchy posts like, “The way he blushes for Ye Jin is pure love!” They remain strong power couple names as the fans cheer for every public gesture, from Hyun Bin’s coffee truck surprise for Son Ye Jin’s set to the heartfelt posts on their Instagram.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin’s Private But Adored Romance

While Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin are both really popular and among the most talked-about couples today, they are also really private people who tend to share only glimpses into their world-such as how Hyun Bin shared in a talk show that he son loves motorcycles.

 Hyun Bin’s message of love to Son Ye Jin, calling her “honey,” plus all the praises appreciating her strength as a mother, is quite endearing. Crash Landing on You turns five, but it has already held the ageless K-drama love story, showcasing one’s proving on-screen sparks to be carried off the screen.

