Hyun Bin’s Blush Over Son Ye Jin At Manila Fan Meet, ‘My Wife,’ His Biggest Souvenir From Crash Landing On You

The way Hyun Bin blushed when his wife, Son Ye Jin, was mentioned during the recent fan meet in the Philippines just broke the hearts of fans, dubbing her his greatest “souvenir” from Crash Landing on You. Their real-life romance sprouted from shooting the legendary K-drama and continues to delight audiences the world over.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye ji: Love Born on Set

Their passion was undeniable in Crash Landing on You (2019-2020), but Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin’s story began long before that. They first crossed paths in 2018 when they acted together in The Negotiation, and throughout the filming of this drama, they developed an even closer bond.

In a rare appearance on You Quiz on the Block, Hyun Bin told the story of Bae Yoon-jung, “It’s a project that gave me so much-not just ratings, but my wife,” and he blushed at that moment by natural reminiscing about their real hook-up.

Filipino Fans Celebrate “BinJin”

In Hyun Bin’s first Manila fan meet on August 8, 2025 in Parañaque City, the host asked whether he had taken home any souvenirs from his set that he might have liked. Filipino fans picked on the part of Son Ye Jin being Hyun Bin’s “biggest souvenir” from Crash Landing on You as he said, “My Wife.”

“Apparently, they asked Hyunbin whether he had brought home a set prop that he liked, and the fans shouted ‘Son Yejin.’ And that was his reaction… ”…My wife…”🤣” #BinJin pic.twitter.com/oMdNJH8HDL — V (@v_lovez) August 8, 2025

Today, social media buzzes over clips capturing how Hyun Bin was all flushed, with catchy posts like, “The way he blushes for Ye Jin is pure love!” They remain strong power couple names as the fans cheer for every public gesture, from Hyun Bin’s coffee truck surprise for Son Ye Jin’s set to the heartfelt posts on their Instagram.

👤: have you ever asked an autograph from somebody else?

🗣️: YEJIN! 📢

🤴🏻: 😂😂😂 YES.

👤: from who?

🗣️: YEJIN!!!!!! 📢📢📢

🤴🏻: 🤣🤣🤣 HYUN BIN WAS TOO STUNNED TO SPEAK EVERY TIME HE HEARD YEJIN😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/GgcvPvXMiP — 현빈jpeg (@hyunbinjpeg) August 10, 2025

Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin’s Private But Adored Romance

While Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin are both really popular and among the most talked-about couples today, they are also really private people who tend to share only glimpses into their world-such as how Hyun Bin shared in a talk show that he son loves motorcycles.

Hyun Bin’s message of love to Son Ye Jin, calling her “honey,” plus all the praises appreciating her strength as a mother, is quite endearing. Crash Landing on You turns five, but it has already held the ageless K-drama love story, showcasing one’s proving on-screen sparks to be carried off the screen.

