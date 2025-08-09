Lee Jong-Suk’s ‘Law And The City’ Ends! When And Where To Watch The Finale? Here’s The Guide

The finale is even closer now with the release of Episodes 11 and 12, promising all the heart-wrenching resolutions and biggest courtroom clashes. This legal K-drama has bewitched its audiences with merciless heart-tugging and furious courtroom dramas dealing Lee Jong-suk and Moon Ga-young. Here is everything you need to know about the release date, streaming options and what to expect in the finale.

Law and The City: Episodes 11-12 Release Date and Time

The 11th and 12th episodes of Law and the City will air via the South Korean cable network tvN on August 9 and 10, 2025, respectively, at 9:20 p.m. KST (5:50 p.m. IST).

For viewers across the globe, Episode 11 will likely stream on August 9 at about 12:20 PM GMT (8:20 AM ET), while Episode 12 will follow soon after on August 10. Further, each episode is expected to be about 1 hour and 5 minutes in length, making for a tight finale weekend.

Where to Watch Finale with Subtitles

Those abroad can catch Law and the City on Viki, Disney+, and JioHotstar with English subtitles. Viki is ad-supported and offers free streaming, while Disney+ is available to viewers in territories including Singapore, the United States, Canada, India, and the United Kingdom.

While in South Korea, the show airs on tvN with further streaming on TVING. For other sites, subtitles will probably be delivered pretty quickly after the broadcast, as long as Viki wins hearts among fans for its in-depth translation.

What to Expect from the Finale

Law and the City is nearing the end, and with that, Episodes 11 and 12 will be crucial moments for the five lawyers at Johwa Law Firm. Ahn Joo-hyung (Lee Jong-suk) now has the case that threatens to throw him off his complacent attitude towards justice, while Kang Hee-ji (Moon Ga-young) faces the frontlines after a shocking confession from her client. Jo Chang-won might join the prosecutor’s office, and Bae Moon-jung struggles with motherhood versus career ambition.

Emotional confrontations, career crossroads, and bittersweet resolution are expected as personal and professional arcs collide for an emotional closure to such a soul-stirring K-drama.

