BTS’ RM Hits Three Billion Spotify Streams, Rules K-Pop With SUGA And J-Hope

Good News for BTS ARMY, RM aka Namjoon of BTS has just accomplished a historic feat, smashing through the 3 billion individual streams mark on Spotify. He now joins fellow BTS rap line members SUGA and J-Hope as the exclusive Korean male rappers to achieve this milestone. It is indeed a testament to RM being a global player and master of words.

RM’s Solo Journey: From Mixtapes to Masterpieces

Kim Nam-joon, popularly known as RM, began his solo journey with the mixtape RM in 2015, followed by the Mono in 2018, which reached number 26 on the Billboard 200, a record for Korean soloists back then. Indigo (2022), his legit solo debut, featuring artists like Erykah Badu, who also made it to number three on the Billboard 200.

On the other hand, his 2024 album Right Place, Wrong Person showcased further his alternative genre experimentation through critical acknowledgment. Alongside these is his streaming triumph by collaborating in projects such as “Wild Flower” (166M+ streams) and “Neva Play” with Megan Thee Stallion.

BTS Rap Line Supremacy: RM, SUGA, J-Hope

In terms of this milestone, RM stands with two other figures; SUGA (Agust D) and J-Hope, all crossing 3 billion counts across their Spotify streams: SUGA by D-Day (2023) and his other hits like Haegeum (600M+ streams) and Jack in the Box (2022) from J-Hope, which includes tracks like “MORE” (234M+ streams).

These facts somehow solidify their stature as rap pioneers in K-pop. The difference that sets this trio apart is the way their lyrics go and the genres in which they can dabble.

Impact on K-Pop and World Reach

This further raises BTS’s bar, with the achievement amounting to more than 44 billion Spotify streams combined. His personal lyrics, which reflect oneself internally, count for more than that, stretching K-Pop into even further general audiences through partnerships with global artists.

CONGRATULATIONS RM

RM 3 BILLION SPOTIFY

The fans were all over the X, trending “CONGRATULATIONS NAMJOON” and “BTS RAP LINE SUPREMACY.” Currently BTS is preparing for a 2026 album, RM will surely keep growing in his influence, further cementing his legacy as a global rap icon.

