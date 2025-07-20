BLACKPINK’s Rosé Takes Top Spot In July Girl Group Rankings. Find Out If Your Fave Made The Cut

Blackpink’s Rosé has again demonstrated her record-breaking popularity as she tops the July individual girl group member monthly brand reputation rankings. Korean Business Research Institute released its highly anticipated monthly brand reputation rankings for individual girl group members. The ranking showcases the global popularity of K-Pop idols and examines consumer interest, media coverage and community awareness.

Topping the chart, BLACKPINK member Rosé sits unprecedented with an amazing brand reputation index of 5,886,074, surpassing her June value with an explosive increase of 85.69 percent. Her amazing performance shows how popular and loved she is as a solo artist and group member.

블링크~~~~ 우리 뮤직비디오 보셨나요? 어떻게 생각하세요? pic.twitter.com/Vay1Tpuzai — BLACKPINK ROSÉ 로제 (@roses_are_reosi) July 12, 2025

Rose’s Rise To The Top

Rosé’s dramatic leap to the top is facilitated because of her highly publicized recent activities. Her keyword analysis included ‘JUMP’, ‘APT’ and ‘Bruno Mars’. It is no coincidence to notice these words since ‘JUMP’ is the highly anticipated brand-new single of BLACKPINK which debuted during their “Deadline” World Tour.

Additionally, the breakthrough popularity of her solo duet with Bruno Mars in ‘APT’ during their recent Los Angeles show had created a social media storm. The spontaneous performance delighted fans around the world, creating massive media coverage and community chatter that went straight into her sky-rocketing brand reputation score immediately. Her capacity to connect with global artists and massive crowds through these high-profile performances has been a primary cause of her record-breaking success this month.

ROSÉ brings out Bruno Mars for “APT.” at BLACKPINK’s show in L.A. pic.twitter.com/rNwWw4k6oW — billboard (@billboard) July 14, 2025

IVE’s Jang Won Young And Blackpink’s Jennie Stood Strong In Top Three

The fight for the top five was a tight race, highlighting the growing fanbase of K-Pop’s leading stars. In second place, IVE’s Jang Won Young held her ground with 5,680,023 points. An ‘advertising queen’, her regular brand endorses, and iconic visuals have landed her a number two ranking.

Coming in at number three is another BLACKPINK member, Jennie, the consistent trendsetter, with a score of 5,362,305. Jennie’s musical releases, high-profile appearances and her fashion statement has significantly contributed to her rankings.

IVE’s An Yu Jin And Blackpink’s Lisa In Top 5

IVE’s An Yu Jin held the fourth position with a brand reputation index of 3,519,244, indicating continued popularity within her group. This is soon followed by another Blackpink member Lisa, who entered the top five with a score of 3,462,467, a whopping 249.80 percent higher than last month.

List Of Top 30 Girl Group Individuals In The July Brand Reputation Rankings

The first 30 positions are dominated by members of Blackpink, Aespa, IVE, ITZY, Twice and Red Velvet. Check out the full list of Top 30 here

1. BLACKPINK’s Rosé

2. IVE’s Jang Won Young

3. BLACKPINK’s Jennie

4. IVE’s An Yu Jin

5. BLACKPINK’s Lisa

6. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo

7. aespa’s Giselle

8. aespa’s Winter

9. Girl’s Day’s Bang Minah

10. ITZY’s Yuna

11. IVE’s Leeseo

12. TWICE’s Mina

13. IVE’s Liz

14. Red Velvet’s Irene

15. ITZY’s Chaeryeong

16. IVE’s Rei

17. Red Velvet’s Joy

18. Red Velvet’s Wendy

19. aespa’s Ningning

20. ITZY’s Ryujin

21. Red Velvet’s Yeri

22. NMIXX’s Sullyoon

23. TWICE’s Momo

24. TWICE’s Jihyo

25. TWICE’s Chaeyoung

26. TWICE’s Dahyun

27. TWICE’s Jeongyeon

28. TWICE’s Sana

29. Girl’s Day’s Sojin

30. LE SSERAFIM’s Sakura

