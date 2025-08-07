Blake Lively’s Feud With Justin Baldoni, Drags Perez Hilton Into Court For Calling Her ‘Lying Lively’

The scandal of Blake Lively’s legal war with It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni is taking a new twist with celebrity blogger Perez Hilton called to testify. Hilton has been subpoenaed by Lively’s team for allegedly over 500 negative stories about her, which they claim helped to facilitate Baldoni’s smear campaign against her.

Lively’s Allegations of a Coordinated Smear

The December 2024 complaint alleges Baldoni sexually harassed Lively and retaliated against her during the production of It Ends With Us. Hence, the allegation is that Wayfarer Studios, a studio owned by Baldoni, along with their PR agents, had created a smear campaign to tarnish her reputation.

Hilton was subpoenaed on July 19, 2025, by Lively with allegations that his posts of 500 or so, including provocative names such as “Lying Lively,” ”Blackface Blake,” “Ku Klux Khaleesi,” and “Litigious Lively.” were part of this orchestrated effort. Court filings of August 6, 2025, require Hilton to provide any communications with attorney Bryan Freedman, representing Baldoni, to show collusion. Lively’s attorney, Michael Gottlieb, maintains that the posts circulated widely through various methods, including Reddit, may very well be a strategic attempt to destroy Lively’s reputation over her allegations against Baldoni, a claim that Gottlieb strongly supports.

Perez Hilton’s Defiance

Gossip-blogger Hilton will not budge, on July 29, 2025, the Las Vegas motion to quash was presented, calling the subpoena a fishing expedition’ that violates free speech. He went on YouTube, insisting Nevada was the right venue and called Lively’s legal team a bully for going after the private records of journalists.

He also insisted he never colluded with them and that his coverage of the case was independent. He said Lively’s application to court raised some troubling questions, particularly because it included the addresses of not only Baldoni but also of other journalists, an obvious breach of privacy, though her side claims it was permitted under federal guidelines.

Messiest Legal Scandal in Hollywood

Lively and Baldoni’s spat on set has since become a full-blown Hollywood spectacle. While Baldoni’s countersuit for defamation for $400 million was tossed out in June 2025, Lively’s case for workplace harassment, which is headed to trial in March 2026, continues to grow. Eyebrow-raising subpoenas aimed at Scooter Braun as well as retracted subpoenas for YouTubers speak to the case’s raising profile. While Lively is determined to expose Baldoni’s alleged methods, Hilton’s participation remains a climax in this Tinseltown drama.

