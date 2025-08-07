LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Chris Appleton Gets Real About Divorce With Lukas Gage On Podcast, ‘I have no regrets about that’

Chris Appleton Gets Real About Divorce With Lukas Gage On Podcast, ‘I have no regrets about that’

On Jay Shetty's podcast, Chris Appleton dished out everything about his messy divorce with Lukas Gage! What was the exact reason for this divorce? Heartbreak and healing-spoken in pure honesty, these stories become a Hollywood gold standard for gossip!

Chris Appleton Spills Divorce Drama with Lukas Gage
Chris Appleton Spills Divorce Drama with Lukas Gage

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 7, 2025 03:33:00 IST

Celebrity stylist Chris Appleton finally broke silence on divorce from his actor spouse, Lukas Gage of The White Lotus fame  in an emotional episode dated August 6, 2025 on the podcast Jay Shetty’s On Purpose. The marriage lasted only six months but kept the public on edge. The split happened with legal documents finalized in early June 2024, leaving many to speculate what really went wrong after such an exciting Las Vegas fairy tale. 

Appleton Going through the pains of divorce

Appleton admitted that it has been a hard time during his 42 years about now-after just ending a long life with Gage, finalised in June 2024 after a whirlwind marriage of just six months. They got married in Las Vegas under a ceremony officiated by Kim Kardashian and went ahead to divorce on court documents stating “irreconcilable differences.”

He told Jay, “You can love someone and there not be a forever happy ending,” However, Appleton disclosed that the choice was tough to come by as he “tried everything” to save the marriage but eventually placed his safety first. Although Gage denied any infidelity allegations on Watch What Happens Live in March 2024, he claim the marriage was quite high-stress. 

“And just because it’s not forever doesn’t mean it didn’t mean something,” he added.  Appleton further spoke about moving on as not ‘reckless’ and told that he has no regrets about his relationships.

Appleton shared memories of coming out as gay at 27, which was the crucial point for changing his whole life. He opened up about how difficult it was for him to tell his former partner Katie Katon about being gay, with whom he co-parents two children, Billy and Kitty-blu, together. 

Moving Forward with Resilience

For such an episode was an endeavor to sell a little personal story, Appleton’s discussion with Shetty highlighted resilience and working inward, now post-divorce, finding peaceful pursuit through authenticity, a theme which would resonate for many.

The hairstylist, known for styling stars such as Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez, hinted to future projects while re-emphasizing personal healing. His candidness on the podcast generated much buzz, showing the other side of love, loss, and growth under public scrutiny.

