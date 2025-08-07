Brad Pitt’s Mom’s Anti-Obama Stand, Jane Etta’s 2012 Letter Against Gay Marriage

In 2012, Jane Pitt, mother of Hollywood’s most sought-after icon, Brad Pitt, set afire against much disdain through a letter addressed to her local Missouri newspaper, the Springfield News-Leader, criticizing Mr. Barack Obama for support of same-sex marriages. It is not only that Jane’s views are an outspoken testament to her conservative Christian values, but they also largely oppose with the liberal views held by her son, brought death threats and public revolt, exposing deep rifts within their family.

Brad Pitt’s mother’s controversial stance

Jane Pitt praised Mitt Romney, her Republican candidate, as “a family man with high morals” who shares her “Christian conviction concerning homosexuality.” She says Obama is a “liberal who supports the killing of unborn babies and same-sex marriage,” and so called Christians to vote wisely. Published on July 3, 2012, the paper soon became the highest viewed item on the site of News-Leader, raking in over 100 comments.

Some readers cheered her boldness, while many like the one who said, “Happy to know your son opened his thinking,” thought she was narrow-minded. The issue aggravated even more as Jane received death threats, made her scared and which kept her away from further speaking publicly.

Concerning Evidence that Differentiates Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt, a vocal advocate for gay rights, had donated $100,000 to fight California’s Proposition 8, a same-sex marriage ban, announcing that he would not wed Angelina Jolie until everyone else could marry.

He reiterated support for Obama at a London screening of “Killing Them Softly” in 2012 when he said, “Gay marriage is inevitable. The next generation, they get it.” This view held by the actor and his partner was a sharp disagreement with what his mother believed.

Family Dynamics and Public Fallout

The letter antagonized family relations, and it was reported that Angelina Jolie was “mortified” and pressed Brad to take action against his mother’s outspoken nature. Brad’s brother, Doug, defended Jane on Today, emphasizing that healthy disagreement “moms and dads and kids agree to disagree all over the world.” But in a very public conflict, Brad later explained how family discussions were open: “Challenging those rules has never been a closed door.”

This incident with the celebrity status was, therefore, a true testament to the fact that personal beliefs remain difficult to navigate within a high-profile family.

