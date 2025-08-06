LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Throwback! Brad Pitt’s Mother Jane Unleashed On Angelina Jolie, Why Was She Never Able To Forgive The Hollywood Actress?

Throwback! Brad Pitt’s Mother Jane Unleashed On Angelina Jolie, Why Was She Never Able To Forgive The Hollywood Actress?

Why was Brad Pitt's mother Jane, furious and never forgave Angelina Jolie! Sources spill, Jane blamed Angie for the abduction of Brad from his kids and cruel manipulation over the family. Jane was convinced that the divorce drama and custody clashes are about Jolie ruining Brad's life. Here's the tea!

Why Brad’s Mom Despised Angelina Jolie
Why Brad’s Mom Despised Angelina Jolie

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 6, 2025 23:34:00 IST

Brad Pitt mourns the loss of his dear mother, Jane Etta Pitt, 84 years old. This loss was confirmed by the family on August 6, 2025. As Jane passed away, when we look back her relation with former daughter-in-law Angelina Jolie has remained as a sensational topic. All kinds of speculations surround the high-profile divorce of Pitt and Jolie, supposedly constituting a reason for deep resentment harbored by Brad Pitt’s mother. Let’s go back in history!

Jolie vs Pitt: Custody Battles and Family Estrangement

The crux of Jane’s complaint is centered on the removal of Brad and Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne. Sources say that Jolie limited access to the children, an arrangement that extended to Jane and her husband who were also deprived of their grandchildren.

This estrangement, coupled with allegations that Jolie behaved in a vindictive manner, has allowed Jane to see red, leading her to believe that Jolie purposely alienated the children from their father. Reports have it that several children, including Shiloh, Zahara, and Vivienne, have since erased Pitt from their surnames adding more ammunition to Jane’s resentment toward Jolie. 

Jane’s Allegations of Cruelty and Manipulation

Reportedly, Jane believes Jolie remained “cruel and manipulative” to Brad, accusing her of ruining his life. Insiders say Jane believes Jolie tried to create the public image of a good mother while hiding a vengeful scheme to keep the children from Brad.

A 2016 incident during a plane trip where Jolie alleged abuse by Pitt heightened the tensions, although authorities found no basis to file charges. The rage Jane now feels stems from a protective instinct; because she thinks Jolie’s conduct during the divorce and custody resulted in grave emotional and financial harm to Brad, including alleged losses of $100 million. 

Unresolved Divorce Drama and Financial Disputes

Further bitterness in Jane’s mind towards Jolie arose from the lengthy divorce that was to be decreed in 2024 and the ongoing legal tussle over the Chateau Miraval winery co-owned by Pitt and Jolie. To her, Jolie denying Pitt his wishes about the sale of her stake in the winery amounted to an act of vengeance. 

The steadfastness of Jane Pitt in support of Brad is equally telling of her refusal to forgive Jolie. This has established a family feud that runs very personally and is a source of ongoing public fascination.

Also Read: Brad Pitt Mourns, Mother Jane Etta Pitt Passes Away At 84

Tags: angelina joliebrad pitthollywoodJane Pitt

RELATED News

NewsX Exclusive – “They Meant to Kill Him”: Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered in Cold Blood
Sparks Fly Between Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in Viral Clip – Watch What Everyone’s Talking About
Elnaaz Walked Away from Bigg Boss 19, But How Much Money Did She Turn Down?
What’s Really Going on with Kumar Mangat Pathak and the Drishyam 2 Money Scandal?
‘The Paper’ Trailer Drops: Cast, Plot, When And Where To Watch? Here’s The Guide!

LATEST NEWS

Banwari Paswan
8 Years Of Pain, 1 Moment Of Glory: Will Natalya Finally Win WWE’s Top Prize?
Bansidhar Singh
Armenia, Azerbaijan To Sign Peace Pact At White House Soon? Here’s What US President Donald Trump Said
Bandana Singh
Bandana Devi
Bandan Kumar Singh
Banarsi Das
Who Is Ben Shelton? The Tennis Star Who Just Dethroned Karen Khachanov In Toronto Final!
Bambam Sah
Throwback! Brad Pitt’s Mother Jane Unleashed On Angelina Jolie, Why Was She Never Able To Forgive The Hollywood Actress?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Throwback! Brad Pitt’s Mother Jane Unleashed On Angelina Jolie, Why Was She Never Able To Forgive The Hollywood Actress?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Throwback! Brad Pitt’s Mother Jane Unleashed On Angelina Jolie, Why Was She Never Able To Forgive The Hollywood Actress?
Throwback! Brad Pitt’s Mother Jane Unleashed On Angelina Jolie, Why Was She Never Able To Forgive The Hollywood Actress?
Throwback! Brad Pitt’s Mother Jane Unleashed On Angelina Jolie, Why Was She Never Able To Forgive The Hollywood Actress?
Throwback! Brad Pitt’s Mother Jane Unleashed On Angelina Jolie, Why Was She Never Able To Forgive The Hollywood Actress?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?