Throwback! Brad Pitt’s Mother Jane Unleashed On Angelina Jolie, Why Was She Never Able To Forgive The Hollywood Actress?

Brad Pitt mourns the loss of his dear mother, Jane Etta Pitt, 84 years old. This loss was confirmed by the family on August 6, 2025. As Jane passed away, when we look back her relation with former daughter-in-law Angelina Jolie has remained as a sensational topic. All kinds of speculations surround the high-profile divorce of Pitt and Jolie, supposedly constituting a reason for deep resentment harbored by Brad Pitt’s mother. Let’s go back in history!

Jolie vs Pitt: Custody Battles and Family Estrangement

The crux of Jane’s complaint is centered on the removal of Brad and Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne. Sources say that Jolie limited access to the children, an arrangement that extended to Jane and her husband who were also deprived of their grandchildren.

This estrangement, coupled with allegations that Jolie behaved in a vindictive manner, has allowed Jane to see red, leading her to believe that Jolie purposely alienated the children from their father. Reports have it that several children, including Shiloh, Zahara, and Vivienne, have since erased Pitt from their surnames adding more ammunition to Jane’s resentment toward Jolie.

Jane’s Allegations of Cruelty and Manipulation

Reportedly, Jane believes Jolie remained “cruel and manipulative” to Brad, accusing her of ruining his life. Insiders say Jane believes Jolie tried to create the public image of a good mother while hiding a vengeful scheme to keep the children from Brad.

A 2016 incident during a plane trip where Jolie alleged abuse by Pitt heightened the tensions, although authorities found no basis to file charges. The rage Jane now feels stems from a protective instinct; because she thinks Jolie’s conduct during the divorce and custody resulted in grave emotional and financial harm to Brad, including alleged losses of $100 million.

Unresolved Divorce Drama and Financial Disputes

Further bitterness in Jane’s mind towards Jolie arose from the lengthy divorce that was to be decreed in 2024 and the ongoing legal tussle over the Chateau Miraval winery co-owned by Pitt and Jolie. To her, Jolie denying Pitt his wishes about the sale of her stake in the winery amounted to an act of vengeance.

The steadfastness of Jane Pitt in support of Brad is equally telling of her refusal to forgive Jolie. This has established a family feud that runs very personally and is a source of ongoing public fascination.

