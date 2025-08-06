Brad Pitt Mourns, Mother Jane Etta Pitt Passes Away At 84

Brad Pitt mourns the loss of his dear mother, Jane Etta Pitt, 84 years old, who embodied love and kindness. Her passing, as stated by the family on August 6, 2025, caused an uproar of grief all over the world.

The Stronghold of the Pitt Family

A retired school counselor, Jane Etta Pitt was the heart of the family, nurturing Brad, Doug, and Julie, along with her husband, William, in Springfield, Missouri. A warm spirit, she put together wonderful family events, including one memorable reunion five years ago.

Granddaughter Sydney called her “love in its purest form, able to keep up with all 14 of her grandchildren.” Christian virtues and teachings of kindness were more deeply ingrained within the family and shaped by Jane, who also taught Sydney “how to paint, how to be strong, and to love Jesus.”

Supporting in the Shadows

Despite being a modest woman, she would sometimes support Brad by walking the red carpet with him, shining with pride on occasions like the 2012 Oscars’ and the 2014 premiere of Angelina Jolie’s Unbroken.

Her presence further solidified her supporting role in the path of Brad, who has lately shown appreciation for her on national television, stating on The Today show in June 2025, “Love you, Mom.” Even after the divorce that distanced Jane from the lives of Brad’s six children with Jolie, her love for her grandchildren was undeterred.

A Lasting Legacy of Kindness

Jane’s legacy extends outward into the world through her charitable endeavors, such as the Jane Pitt Pediatric Cancer Center, sponsored by a $1 million donation from Brad and his siblings in 2009. Her granddaughter’s tribute showed us that Jane found happiness in simple things like working on art projects and inventing goofy games, keeping her spirit alive.

As Sydney put it, “She’s still here in every brushstroke, every kind gesture, and every hummingbird.” The Pitt family now grieves this loss while holding tight to the memory of Jane’s enormous heart.

