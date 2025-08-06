LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza Brazilian President Lula rbi donald trump Chikungunya DISEASE Bansuri Swaraj latest US news gaza Brazilian President Lula rbi donald trump Chikungunya DISEASE Bansuri Swaraj latest US news gaza Brazilian President Lula rbi donald trump Chikungunya DISEASE Bansuri Swaraj latest US news gaza Brazilian President Lula rbi donald trump Chikungunya DISEASE Bansuri Swaraj latest US news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza Brazilian President Lula rbi donald trump Chikungunya DISEASE Bansuri Swaraj latest US news gaza Brazilian President Lula rbi donald trump Chikungunya DISEASE Bansuri Swaraj latest US news gaza Brazilian President Lula rbi donald trump Chikungunya DISEASE Bansuri Swaraj latest US news gaza Brazilian President Lula rbi donald trump Chikungunya DISEASE Bansuri Swaraj latest US news
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > What Is Glioma? Rare Brain Cancer That Killed ‘The Walking Dead’ Star Kelley Mack at Just 33

What Is Glioma? Rare Brain Cancer That Killed ‘The Walking Dead’ Star Kelley Mack at Just 33

Actress Kelley Mack, known for The Walking Dead, has died at 33 after battling glioma, a rare and deadly brain tumour. Glioma, responsible for about 25% of brain tumours in the US, is aggressive and often hard to detect or treat. Her sudden death has sparked renewed attention toward the dangers of this often overlooked disease.

The Walking Dead star Kelley Mack dies at 33 after fighting glioma, a rare brain tumour affecting thousands in the US. Photo/X.
The Walking Dead star Kelley Mack dies at 33 after fighting glioma, a rare brain tumour affecting thousands in the US. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 6, 2025 12:43:55 IST

Kelley Mack, best known for her role in the popular TV series ‘The Walking Dead,’ has died at the age of 33 after a prolonged battle with glioma, a rare and aggressive form of brain tumour.

The condition, which reportedly makes up around 25% of brain tumour cases in the United States, is often difficult to detect and treat.

What is Glioma, the Disease That Killed Kelley Mack?

Glioma is a type of tumour that originates when glial cells begin to grow uncontrollably. Glial cells play a vital role in supporting nerve function and maintaining the central nervous system, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Also Read: Kelley Mack, Best Known For The Walking Dead, Dies At 33

Gliomas are typically malignant (cancerous), although some can grow slowly. They are classified as primary brain tumours, meaning they originate in brain tissue. While gliomas rarely spread beyond the brain or spinal cord, they can be life-threatening due to their tendency to infiltrate other parts of the brain and the difficulty in removing them surgically.

Various Types of Glioma

Gliomas are divided into three main types based on the type of glial cell from which they originate. In some cases, tumours may contain more than one type of glial cell—these are known as mixed gliomas.

Gliomas are also categorized by grade—low, mid, or high—based on their growth rate and behaviour. High-grade gliomas tend to grow more aggressively and are generally more challenging to treat.

Who Is at Risk of Glioma?

As per the Cleveland Clinic, gliomas are most commonly diagnosed in older adults over the age of 65 and children under 12. Several other factors may contribute to the development of gliomas, including:

Genetic disorders
Exposure to radiation or toxic substances
Biological sex, as gliomas are more frequently found in men than in women

What Are The Symptoms of Glioma?

The symptoms of glioma vary depending on the tumour’s size and location but commonly include:

Difficulty speaking or communicating
Vision problems
Cognitive challenges such as issues with thinking, learning, or memory
Trouble walking or maintaining balance
Dizziness and frequent headaches
Numbness in one part of the body
Nausea, vomiting, and seizures
Personality or behavioural changes

Also Read: Entertainment Live Updates: Jennifer Aniston’s Spotted With Jim Curtis In NYC, Was It A Double Date With Jason Bateman And Amanda Anka?

Tags: Glioma diseaseKelley MackKelley Mack dies

RELATED News

Ankush Bahuguna’s Dream Collaboration: Baking and Beauty with Selena Gomez
Dive Into A New World: Your Next Anime Obsession Is On Netflix!
Netflix’s My Oxford Year Review: A Saiyaara-Style Love Story That Feels Like A Mohit Suri Drama With Extra Tears
The Ultimate Guide To Sydney Sweeney’s Top 7 Movies & TV Shows
Rahul Dholakia Opens Up About Making Raees, His Mother’s Illness, And Personal Struggles That Shaped The Film’s Journey

LATEST NEWS

Will Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Play 2027 World Cup? BCCI To Take Call As Duo Near 40
CORE Energy Ignites Growth With Rs. 200 Crore Nuclear Power Boost
Mohali: Blast At Oxygen Plant Leaves Two Dead And Several Injured
BJP MP’s Objection To Gaya Airport Code ‘GAY’ Triggers LGBTQ Backlash
What Is Glioma? Rare Brain Cancer That Killed ‘The Walking Dead’ Star Kelley Mack at Just 33
Mohammed Siraj Shines As India And England Players Put Aside Differences At Series Afterparty
Sanjay Malhotra Unveils RBI’s New Moves For Easier Banking And Inclusion
Rahul Gandhi Granted Bail By Jharkhand Court Over 2018 Remarks Against Amit Shah
Should India Rest Jasprit Bumrah For Tests? Experts Weigh In On White-Ball Focus
Honor Killing In Darbhanga Medical College: 25 Year Old Nursing Student Shot Dead By Father-in-Law
What Is Glioma? Rare Brain Cancer That Killed ‘The Walking Dead’ Star Kelley Mack at Just 33

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Is Glioma? Rare Brain Cancer That Killed ‘The Walking Dead’ Star Kelley Mack at Just 33

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Is Glioma? Rare Brain Cancer That Killed ‘The Walking Dead’ Star Kelley Mack at Just 33
What Is Glioma? Rare Brain Cancer That Killed ‘The Walking Dead’ Star Kelley Mack at Just 33
What Is Glioma? Rare Brain Cancer That Killed ‘The Walking Dead’ Star Kelley Mack at Just 33
What Is Glioma? Rare Brain Cancer That Killed ‘The Walking Dead’ Star Kelley Mack at Just 33

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?