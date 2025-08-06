Breaking: Kelley Mack, Best Known For The Walking Dead, Dies At 33

Kelley Mack, an actress and film producer, passed away at the age of 33 after a tough battle with glioma of the central nervous system. Mack was best known for her role in season 9 of The Walking Dead. Gliomas are a tumour that forms when glial cells grow out of control.

A statement, released by her family, stated, “It is with indelible sadness that we are announcing the passing of our dear Kelley.”

“Kelley passed peacefully on Saturday evening with her loving mother Kristen and steadfast aunt Karen present, “The statement added.

Born in 1992, Mack gained popularity for her television roles as Addy in Season 9 of The Walking Dead, Penelope Jacobs in Season 8 of Chicago Med. She also appeared on FOX’s 9-1-1. She took her last breath on Saturday, August 2, 2025, in her birthplace of Cincinnati, the United States.

ALSO READ: Lizzo’s Transformation Journey: How She Lost Weight And Found Self-Love? Here’s The Tea!