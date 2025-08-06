LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump latest US news France news donald trump latest US news France news donald trump latest US news France news donald trump latest US news France news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump latest US news France news donald trump latest US news France news donald trump latest US news France news donald trump latest US news France news
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Breaking: Kelley Mack, Best Known For The Walking Dead, Dies At 33

Breaking: Kelley Mack, Best Known For The Walking Dead, Dies At 33

Kelley Mack, an actress and film producer, passed away at the age of 33 after a tough battle with glioma of the central nervous system. Mack was best known for her role in season 9 of The Walking Dead.

Kelley Mack Dies At 33
Kelley Mack Dies At 33

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 6, 2025 07:03:00 IST

Kelley Mack, an actress and film producer, passed away at the age of 33 after a tough battle with glioma of the central nervous system. Mack was best known for her role in season 9 of The Walking Dead. Gliomas are a tumour that forms when glial cells grow out of control. 

A statement, released by her family, stated, “It is with indelible sadness that we are announcing the passing of our dear Kelley.”

“Kelley passed peacefully on Saturday evening with her loving mother Kristen and steadfast aunt Karen present, “The statement added. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kelley Mack (@itskelleymack)

Born in 1992, Mack gained popularity for her television roles as Addy in Season 9 of The Walking Dead, Penelope Jacobs in Season 8 of Chicago Med. She also appeared on FOX’s 9-1-1. She took her last breath on Saturday, August 2, 2025, in her birthplace of Cincinnati, the United States. 

ALSO READ: Lizzo’s Transformation Journey: How She Lost Weight And Found Self-Love? Here’s The Tea!

Tags: Kelley MackKelley Mack dies

RELATED News

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Cleveland House Hunt Sparks Buzz, Wedding Bells Next?
BTS Jimin First Solo VMA Nomination For ‘Who,’ ARMY Goes Wild! Will You Vote For Him?
Megan Fox’s Strict Parenting Rule For Baby Saga, Father MGK Jokingly Spills !
From MS to Kidney Crisis: Christina Applegate Spills Painful Hospital Stay In MeSsy Podcast
Hailey And Justin Bieber’s Son Jack Blues’ Cameo In ‘Yukon’ Music Video, Is This Lil Bieber’s Debut?

LATEST NEWS

‘I Have Never Said A Percentage’: Trump Contradicts His Statements On Tariffs For Buying Russian Oil Ahead Of Meeting
Parliament Approves Extension Of President’s Rule In Manipur For Another Six Months
Delhi Police Arrests Two Accused For Slitting Throat Of An Eunuch, One Was In Live-In Relationship With Victim, Say Police
RSS To Invite Opposition Leaders For Discussion On Completion Of 100 Years
26/11 Mastermind Tahawwur Rana Asks For A Private Lawyer, Order Reserved For August 7
Amritsar Temple Grenade Attack Case: NIA Conducts Raid On 19 Locations In Punjab
Horoscope Today For August 6, 2025: A Practical Approach Works Best
ED Inquires Anil Ambani For Nine Hours In A 17,000-Cr Loan Fraud Case
Delhi Court Allows Uphar Cinema Victims To Assist The Prosecution Against Sushil Anshal
Hailey And Justin Bieber’s Son Jack Blues’ Cameo In ‘Yukon’ Music Video, Is This Lil Bieber’s Debut?
Breaking: Kelley Mack, Best Known For The Walking Dead, Dies At 33

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Breaking: Kelley Mack, Best Known For The Walking Dead, Dies At 33

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Breaking: Kelley Mack, Best Known For The Walking Dead, Dies At 33
Breaking: Kelley Mack, Best Known For The Walking Dead, Dies At 33
Breaking: Kelley Mack, Best Known For The Walking Dead, Dies At 33
Breaking: Kelley Mack, Best Known For The Walking Dead, Dies At 33

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?