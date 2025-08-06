Lizzo’s Transformation Journey: How She Lost Weight And Found Self-Love? Here’s The Tea!

In a recent interview with Women’s Health UK, Grammy-winning artist Lizzo, who is known for her unapologetic confidence, shared about her transformational journey. As she turns 37, she grows into a slightly smaller frame while remaining true to her roots of body positivity, proving that self-love changes with time.

Lizzo’s All-Comprehensive Weight Loss Journey

Lizzo’s journey to weight loss greatly surpassing the goal of 250 pounds had more to do with wellness than with fitting into society’s standards. She combined circuit training and Pilates with nutrition, therapy, and meditation. Throughout her course of work, Lizzo emphasized mental clarity as opposed to aesthetics.

Denying the rumors surrounding the use of Ozempic, she stated, “I’m proud either way” in her interview with Women’s Health, pointing to her transformation being through effort. Her followers find inspiration in her honest way of doing things, which she laid out systematically in a January 2025 Instagram posting, promoting sustainable health rather than quick fixes.

Mental Health as a Base

The journey taken up by Lizzo is not just about physical change, but rather, the foundation is laid upon the very mental health advocacy she represents. She has openly shared about her struggles with binge eating and depression, even at some times being so low that she thought, “I could die.” Rebuilt by therapy and mindfulness, she invigorated her self-worth.

On the podcast On Purpose With Jay Shetty, Lizzo talked about “releasing” emotional rather than physical weight. “I gained a lifestyle I love,” was what she said. Her push of endorphins through exercise shows how mental wellness powers her transformation, and resonates with fans around the same path.

Lizzo Redefining Body Positivity

With her journey from body positivity to body neutrality, Lizzo has been subverting the norm. In her conversation with Women’s Health UK, she asserted: “Body positivity is daring to exist loudly in a society that says you shouldn’t.” She now faces negativity for her weight loss, but insists she has not betrayed herself; rather, that this aligned with self-love.

She still dons plus-size clothes; she rocks her “smaller version” with the same rolls and confidence. The forthcoming album Love in Real Life directly articulated this growth, encouraging fans to seek self-acceptance as opposed to outside validation. Lizzo’s story is a stark reminder that real empowerment comes from the inside and not by fitting into some form.

