Blanckanvas Media Lights Up the City with a Dazzling Diwali Celebration

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: October 23, 2025 13:11:12 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 23: The festive season reached a new peak of glamour as Blanckanvas Media hosted a spectacular Diwali celebration that doubled as the official kick-off party for the upcoming reality show, OMG Face of the Year Season 3.

Attended by a distinguished mix of leading names and brands from the entertainment and lifestyle sectors, the night’s highlight was the official reveal of the teaser for OMG Face of the Year Season 3, which is set to premiere soon on Hungama.

The event was held in association with Midnight Mirage, the official Venue Partner, alongside hosts Mr Kalyan Soni and Ansh Entertainment. The gathering attracted a distinguished crowd of prominent personalities like Bollywood actress Poonam Pandey, premier fashion designers Rohit Verma, Ken Ferns, actors Shivam Kajuria, Ishita Raj, Pushkar Jog and celebrity stylist Rehan Shah, celebrity photographer Amit Khanna, actress model Karishma Modi, ex-Mr. India Prateek Jain, Pankaj Kharbanda, promoter of Rubaru Mr India, and writer Bhavna Vyas, as well as brand representatives, and industry insiders.

The celebration was significantly elevated by an exceptional lineup of collaborating beverage brands, each adding their signature flair: Nisaki – India’s fist colour changing spirit, represented by Sanchit Agarwal and Nidhi Kedia; Frizzano, along with Luca Bernardini; Carlsberg Packaged Drinking Water, represented by Bharat Thakur; Mr. Lal Rangwani from ADS Group, and Jimmy’s Cocktails, led by Mr. Sanny Yadav kept the evening refreshed. Rounding off the lineup was Smoke Lab Water, represented by Mr Nitin Chaturvedi, serving crafted hydration to complement the festivities.

The event perfectly encapsulated the core ethos of Blanckanvas Media: fostering creativity, connection, and impactful celebrations.

“As a media company, our goal has always been to curate experiences where brands can shine, collaborate, and celebrate together,” said Parimal Mehhta, Founder of Blanckanvas Media. “This Diwali celebration was a powerful reflection of that ethos—an evening brimming with inspiration, energy, and the joy of coming together as partners.”

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 23, 2025 1:11 PM IST
QUICK LINKS