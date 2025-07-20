LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
best stocks for women Freestyle Chess Grand Slam India vs Pakistan Match business in India AIIMS best stocks for women Freestyle Chess Grand Slam India vs Pakistan Match business in India AIIMS best stocks for women Freestyle Chess Grand Slam India vs Pakistan Match business in India AIIMS best stocks for women Freestyle Chess Grand Slam India vs Pakistan Match business in India AIIMS
Live TV
TRENDING |
best stocks for women Freestyle Chess Grand Slam India vs Pakistan Match business in India AIIMS best stocks for women Freestyle Chess Grand Slam India vs Pakistan Match business in India AIIMS best stocks for women Freestyle Chess Grand Slam India vs Pakistan Match business in India AIIMS best stocks for women Freestyle Chess Grand Slam India vs Pakistan Match business in India AIIMS
Home > Entertainment > Blockbuster First Half of 2025: From The Royals To Rana Naidu 2, Do Not Miss These Top Shows On Netflix

Blockbuster First Half of 2025: From The Royals To Rana Naidu 2, Do Not Miss These Top Shows On Netflix

Netflix India’s H1 2025 saw huge hits like The Royals (15.5M views), Dabba Cartel (12.8M), and Rana Naidu 2 (9.5M). Films like Jewel Thief (13.1M) and The Great Indian Kapil Show (10.9M) proved diverse, high-quality local content drives strong audience engagement.

The Royals (Image Credit- Pinterest)
The Royals (Image Credit- Pinterest)

Published By: Aradhna Khurana
Last Updated: July 20, 2025 16:10:44 IST

The first half year of 2025 saw a drama of Indian content on Netflix, according to the platform’s increasing better understanding of the various Indian viewer. While the general streaming landscape in India was controlled by hyper-competitive wars, where local players tended to dominate the trend, Netflix built its own significant body of viewers on a combination of titan shows, dark gritty crime dramas, and repetition-friendly repeat series. Audiences devoured them all, from sumptuous period dramas to grim mysteries, ultimately demonstrating that quality, not budget or bankability, puts India on the talking table. It was the era that has witnessed the evolving sensitivities of Indian audiences and the shrewd investment by Netflix in original, local content.

Royal Reigns & Criminal Gains: Top Series Sensations

Even on television, there were some standout shows that had millions of followers. Box leader was “The Royals,” the sleazy Rajasthan-shot drama starring Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter, with 15.5 million viewers. With opulence, layered plot, and robust supporting cast, headed by veteran actor Zeenat Aman.

“Dabba Cartel,” a crime-suspense series with 12.8 million viewers, was the second most popular television program. The quirky premise of five women accidentally caught up in an upscale drug cartel because of a box-lunch firm brought something fresh to the crime genre. Success of these programs points towards only one thing: Indian viewers more and more are inclined towards high-concept, high-quality programming that provides escapism and quality narration.

The platform also witnessed good performances by back-to-back shows like “Rana Naidu Season 2” with 9.5 million views, which points towards the popularity of hit franchises.

Heists and Humor: Film Favorites & Comedy Hits

With a whopping 13.1 million views, “Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins” was a walk in the park for Netflix India in the feature category. The Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat-led heist drama was proof positive that box office success could be easily translated to the streaming platform. With its complex plot and hair-standing-on-end suspense, it was edge-of-the-seat, watch-it-again material.

Along with action, comedy also received its share with “The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3,” which received a viewership of 10.9 million.

The ever-popular people-puller of a chat show appropriated the inter-personal appeal of humor and celebrity engagement for itself.  Other popular movies that are attracting attention are “Test”  with 6.5 million views and “Dhoom Dhaam” with 12.1 million views. These figures are responsible for Netflix’s general shift towards diversifying its films, providing high-octane action as much as wiser, character-driven storytelling, addressing a wide range of eyes across the subcontinent.

Also Read:  Who Is Aneet Padda? Saiyaara’s Leading Lady And Ahaan Panday’s Co-Star Once Stole Hearts With A Cute Paytm AD

Tags: netflixtrending web seriesweb series

More News

Who Is Harry Jowsey? 49-Year-Old Sia Sparks Romance Rumours with Netflix Star, 28, Post Cosy Dinner Date
Mass Suicide In Ahmedabad: Family Of Five, Including Three Children, Found Dead In Gujarat’s Bagodara
Islam Dulatov Dazzles in UFC Debut with First-Round Knockout of Adam Fugitt
“He Is Not Here, Right?”: Siddaramaiah Skips Naming Shivakumar Amid Ongoing Karnataka CM Post Controversy
Shahid Kapoor Going Shirtless On His Mediterranean Vacation Leaves The Internet Asking For More, Fans Can’t Believe He Is 44
Hugo Ekitike’s Transfer To Liverpool: Contract Terms Revealed
Blockbuster First Half of 2025: From The Royals To Rana Naidu 2, Do Not Miss These Top Shows On Netflix
IBPS PO & SO Recruitment 2025: Last Chance to Apply, Deadline July 21
Ramayana In Pakistan: Ashmal Lalwany Is Ram, Raana Kazmi Is Sita, And Karachi Is The Stage — Believe It Or Not!
Burger Singh Shuts Down ₹47-Crore Funding Rumors—With Witty Replies
Blockbuster First Half of 2025: From The Royals To Rana Naidu 2, Do Not Miss These Top Shows On Netflix

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Blockbuster First Half of 2025: From The Royals To Rana Naidu 2, Do Not Miss These Top Shows On Netflix

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Blockbuster First Half of 2025: From The Royals To Rana Naidu 2, Do Not Miss These Top Shows On Netflix
Blockbuster First Half of 2025: From The Royals To Rana Naidu 2, Do Not Miss These Top Shows On Netflix
Blockbuster First Half of 2025: From The Royals To Rana Naidu 2, Do Not Miss These Top Shows On Netflix
Blockbuster First Half of 2025: From The Royals To Rana Naidu 2, Do Not Miss These Top Shows On Netflix

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?