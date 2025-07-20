Blockbuster First Half of 2025: From The Royals To Rana Naidu 2, Do Not Miss These Top Shows On Netflix

The first half year of 2025 saw a drama of Indian content on Netflix, according to the platform’s increasing better understanding of the various Indian viewer. While the general streaming landscape in India was controlled by hyper-competitive wars, where local players tended to dominate the trend, Netflix built its own significant body of viewers on a combination of titan shows, dark gritty crime dramas, and repetition-friendly repeat series. Audiences devoured them all, from sumptuous period dramas to grim mysteries, ultimately demonstrating that quality, not budget or bankability, puts India on the talking table. It was the era that has witnessed the evolving sensitivities of Indian audiences and the shrewd investment by Netflix in original, local content.

Royal Reigns & Criminal Gains: Top Series Sensations

Even on television, there were some standout shows that had millions of followers. Box leader was “The Royals,” the sleazy Rajasthan-shot drama starring Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter, with 15.5 million viewers. With opulence, layered plot, and robust supporting cast, headed by veteran actor Zeenat Aman.

“Dabba Cartel,” a crime-suspense series with 12.8 million viewers, was the second most popular television program. The quirky premise of five women accidentally caught up in an upscale drug cartel because of a box-lunch firm brought something fresh to the crime genre. Success of these programs points towards only one thing: Indian viewers more and more are inclined towards high-concept, high-quality programming that provides escapism and quality narration.

The platform also witnessed good performances by back-to-back shows like “Rana Naidu Season 2” with 9.5 million views, which points towards the popularity of hit franchises.

Heists and Humor: Film Favorites & Comedy Hits

With a whopping 13.1 million views, “Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins” was a walk in the park for Netflix India in the feature category. The Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat-led heist drama was proof positive that box office success could be easily translated to the streaming platform. With its complex plot and hair-standing-on-end suspense, it was edge-of-the-seat, watch-it-again material.

Along with action, comedy also received its share with “The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3,” which received a viewership of 10.9 million.

The ever-popular people-puller of a chat show appropriated the inter-personal appeal of humor and celebrity engagement for itself. Other popular movies that are attracting attention are “Test” with 6.5 million views and “Dhoom Dhaam” with 12.1 million views. These figures are responsible for Netflix’s general shift towards diversifying its films, providing high-octane action as much as wiser, character-driven storytelling, addressing a wide range of eyes across the subcontinent.

