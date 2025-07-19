LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Blue Dragon Series Awards Mix-Up: Lee Jun-Young Apologizes To Lee Jun-Hyuk

A hilarious mix-up at the 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards saw Lee Jun Hyuk mistakenly awarded instead of Lee Jun-Young, sparking laughter, memes, and a viral moment. The duo handled it with humor, turning the blunder into a fan-favorite highlight of the night.

July 19, 2025

The 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards became an unplanned comedy night when stars Lee Jun Hyuk and Lee Junyoung were the unexpected spotlight stars of a viral mix-up that left people laughing and the internet abuzz with laughter. During the upscale award show celebrating Korean streaming greatness, an unexpected twist occurred not on the grounds of a K-drama, but yes, on the award stage itself.

When the Upbit Popular Star award winner was announced, chaos swept over as both the actors with eerily identical names were caught up in a cringe-inducing moment. The presenter read out “Lee Jun…,” and Lee Jun-Young stood up, confidently strutting onto stage, smiling, prepared to receive the award. But a second later, it was explained that the winner was indeed Lee Jun Hyuk prompting gasps, guffaws, and now infamous facepalm by Lee Jun-Young.

Viral Mix-Up Moment Shakes the Blue Dragon Awards Stage

Award show errors are few and far between, but when they do occur at a show as big as the Blue Dragon Series Awards, they make headlines. The confusion between Lee Jun Hyuk and Lee Jun-Young was accidental but well timed for going viral. The two actresses took the slip-up in stride and in stride it was.

Lee Jun-Young had a sport about it, making light of the situation later on, even going so far as to say, “I thought I’d finally made it!” The two even posed together backstage, making the embarrassing situation one the fans will never forget. The organizers afterwards apologized, acknowledging the announcement could have been clearer because of the similar names.

This was not a solo blooper, but a moment of unplanned spontaneous delight, witnessing the humility and humor of the stars who participated.

Lee Jun Hyuk and Lee Jun-Young Turn Blunder into Bond

The award night gaffe didn’t just deliver laughs it sparked a budding camaraderie between the two actors. Lee Jun Hyuk, known for his background as a K-pop idol and emerging actor, praised Lee Jun-Young for taking the situation so gracefully. In response, Lee Jun Hyuk playfully commented, “I’ll live this moment down with ramen and reruns of my own shows.”

Following the incident, the fans jumped into social media, packing it with memes, gifs, and endearing messages, lauding how both stars handled the confusion. With award shows’ traditionally stern environment, this gave a much-needed dash of authenticity and warmth.

As for the Blue Dragon Series Awards, they have unwittingly produced one of the greatest works of recent Korean entertainment history, a classic reminder that the live ones hold surprises, and occasionally the greatest tales are the ones that go unspoken.

Tags: Korean celebrity mix-upLee Jun Hyuk Blue Dragon AwardsLee Junyoung award mix-up

