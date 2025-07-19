BTS Just Dropped Their First Album in 3 Years, ‘Permission To Dance On Stage- Live’, The Tracklist Will Blow Your Mind

The Global Pop heartthrobs, BTS have officially released their first ever live album, ‘Permission To Dance On Stage — Live’ on July 18. This marks the group’s first album in three years since their last album ‘Proof’, released on June 10, 2022 and their first post-military project.

The almost hour-and-20-minute-long album includes 22 tracks from the BTS’ 2021 tour across 12 concerts in Seoul, Los Angeles and Las Vegas. The band initially began the tour as an online festival, owing to COVID-19 restrictions, before it became fully scaled in-person after restrictions were eased. The tour, according to a released statement, garnered 4 million fans in total through in-person, live-viewing (real-time broadcast of the performance at local venues; L.A.’s YouTube Theater and Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena) and online livestreaming.

BTS ‘Permission To Dance On Stage- Live’ Album

The album consisting of 22 tracks includes BTS’ iconic hits like ‘DNA’, ‘Idol’, ‘Fake Love’ and ‘Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey)’ along with fan hits like ‘Spring Day’, ‘Dope’ , ‘Black Swan’ and ‘Airplane Pt.2’. Apart from these mainstays, the album also has the group’s global English tracks- ‘Dynamite’, ‘Butter’ and ‘Permission To Dance’.

The tracks, according to Big Hit, have been reimagined to instill a fresh aural vibe perfect for concert settings. According to the official site, ‘ The live album features 22 tracks, including the group’s chart-topping hits, including “Dynamite,” “Butter,” and “Permission to Dance,” as well as “DNA,” “Blood Sweat & Tears,” and “Boy With Luv (Feat. Halsey)” Many songs were specially rearranged for the tour, adding fresh layers to their sound. Through the album, listeners can be reminded of the radiant memories shared between the members and ARMY.’

Here’s the list of all the 22 tracks featuring in this album:

Track 1: ‘ON’

Track 2: ‘Burning Up (FIRE)’

Track 3: ‘Dope’

Track 4: ‘DNA’

Track 5: ‘Blue & Grey’

Track 6: ‘Black Swan’

Track 7: ‘Blood Sweat & Tears’

Track 8: ‘FAKE LOVE’

Track 9: ‘Life Goes On’

Track 10: ‘Boy With Luv (Feat. Halsey)’

Track 11: ‘Dynamite’

Track 12: ‘Butter’

Track 13: ‘Telepathy’

Track 14: ‘Outro: Wings’

Track 15: ‘Stay’

Track 16: ‘So What’

Track 17: ‘IDOL’

Track 18: ‘Anpanman’ or ‘Airplane pt.2’

Track 19: ‘Go Go’ or ‘Silver Spoon’

Track 20: ‘Dis-ease’

Track 21: ‘Spring Day’ or ‘Home’

Track 22: ‘We are Bulletproof : the Eternal’

Track 23: ‘Permission to Dance’

BTS ‘Permission To Dance On Stage- Live’ Album : How To Avail The Experience

The digital release of BTS ‘Permission to Dance on Stage live album was an all-encompassing digital experience rather than simply an audio drop. It featured a group listening party on the Weverse platform and a premium digital bundle for approximately $49.19 USD, featuring a full concert video and a 92-page digital photobook. For those who just needed the audio alone, the 22-track digital album cost around $15.99 USD, while physical releases containing add-ons like behind-the-scenes interviews, videos and a peek into some personal moments during BTS’ tour journey, varied at around $27.90 USD.

BTS 2026 Spring Comeback

At the work front, all BTS members have completed their mandatory military service and are currently united in Los Angeles to prepare for their 2026 Spring comeback announced by the group itself on July 1, along with confirmation of a massive world tour. The oldest member Jin is on his solo world tour, while member J-hope recently headlined the ‘Lollapalooza Berlin’ festival on July 13.

BTS 2026 Spring comeback and World Tour is highly anticipated and this ‘Permission To Dance On Stage- Live’ album is a prequel to the fans.

