BTS Reunites, Announces 2026 Album And Global Tour After Military Service

Are you ready for BTS to take over the world stage again? After months of anticipation, BTS officially confirmed their return during a 30-minute livestream on Weverse, where all seven members—RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook—appeared together for the first time in nearly three years. The stream drew over 7.3 million real-time viewers as the group revealed their plans following the completion of their military duties. BTS announced a new album set for Spring 2026 and a world tour to follow, igniting global excitement across their massive fanbase, known as ARMY.

New BTS World Tour Coming in 2026

BTS shared that their first global concert tour since “Permission to Dance on Stage” will launch after their new album’s release. That previous tour featured multiple stadium shows in Seoul, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas. “We’ll be visiting fans all around the world,” they said during the livestream. “We hope you’re as excited as we are.” The upcoming world tour marks a full-scale return to group performances and is expected to cover multiple continents. Official dates and locations will be released closer to the album drop in 2026.

BTS Members Praise Each Other’s Solo Efforts

Before the group comeback, individual BTS members are continuing their solo careers. Jin recently began his #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR across North America, Asia, and Europe. The members praised his Seoul shows, saying, “Jin was amazing on the piano, and it was a show that only Jin could pull off.” Meanwhile, j-hope is scheduled to headline Lollapalooza Berlin on July 13. “We’re really looking forward to the performance. He’s going to do great,” they added. The livestream showcased their continued camaraderie and mutual admiration, reinforcing the group’s unity ahead of their official return.

Live Album Release Precedes BTS Comeback

BTS announced their first-ever live album, PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LIVE, releasing July 18. The 22-track LP features stadium performances of major hits including “Dynamite,” “Butter,” “Life Goes On,” “Boy With Luv,” and “ON.” The group has previously topped the Billboard 200 six times. A seventh Number One would further solidify BTS as the K-pop act with the most chart-topping albums in the U.S. The live album precedes the 2026 comeback, giving fans a powerful reminder of BTS’s stage presence.

