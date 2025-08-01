Home > Entertainment > Bollywood Meets Parliament: The Unlikely Love Story of Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha

Bollywood Meets Parliament: The Unlikely Love Story of Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, now also a live singer, credits her husband, politician Raghav Chadha, for inspiring her to follow her passion. Though she once avoided politics, marriage to an MP introduced her to a new world, showing how their contrasting careers blend with mutual respect and support.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

When Parineeti Chopra years ago gave a subtle statment that she will “never marry a politician,” she likely never anticipated that years later, she’d end up married to one of India’s most prominent young leaders, Raghav Chadha. Yet love, like always, defies the norms.

Parineeti Chopra’s Journey: From Bollywood Actress to Live Singer Inspired by Husband Raghav Chadha

Parineeti, recognized for her strong performances in movies such as Ishaqzaade and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, has recently embarked on a second career in music, taking to the stage for live performances. She attributes her decision to take the leap to Raghav’s encouragement. “He’s my greatest advocate,” she stated. “He advised me to stop waiting for the ideal time and simply take action.”

The combination of a Bollywood star and a Member of Parliament may appear to be very different, yet it’s precisely this contrast that enhances their chemistry. Parineeti reveals that initially, when they began their relationship, she was not very knowledgeable about politics. “Truthfully, I never kept up with it,” she remarked. “Lekin ab—ab toh karna pad raha hai!” usne hansi mazak mein kaha, aur yeh bhi bataya ke ek rajneeti se shadi karne se uska zindagi ka ek naya pehlu khul gaya hai.

How Parineeti Chopra Embraced Politics After Marrying Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha

Raghav, on the other hand, was mostly unaware of her body of work. “He’s not really a Bollywood type,” she quipped. “I needed to explain the fundamentals to him—such as who’s who and which films are truly iconic.”

Although they inhabit distinct realms, the couple has discovered a shared foundation in mutual respect and personal space. “We refrain from discussing work at home.” “He keeps politics out of our meals, and I keep scripts away,” Parineeti expressed.

She might have previously dismissed the idea of marrying a politician, but now she welcomes the surprise with a grin. “We contrast in numerous aspects, yet that’s exactly what adds to the enjoyment.” We gain knowledge from one another—daily.

Tags: Bollywoodparineeti choprapoliticsraghav chadha

