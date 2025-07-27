Kareena Kapoor’s Hilarious Post On Taimur And Jeh Is Everybody’s Mom

Bollywood’s favourite actress and mother, Bebo, Kareena Kapoor Khan, has done it again with a LOL-filled Instagram story that reveals the madness and magic of motherhood. The actress, who is an equal measure superstar and doting mom, posted a sweet note about her sons Taimur and Jeh that has struck a chord with mothers, unlocking a viral moment.

A Glimpse into Kareena’s Parenting Frustrations

Kareena posted an Instagram Story on July 26, 2025, a very relatable meme for parents, “Before I had kids, I didn’t realise I could ruin someone’s day by simply asking them to brush their teeth.” The clever one-liner perfectly encapsulates her two sons, Taimur (8) and Jeh (4), daily tantrums.

Fans flooded social media with laughing faces and posts, admiring Kareena’s honest perspective of the universal tragedy of children doing the most mundane of things. Her picture, which was a riot of humour, personifies the simple, unvarnished reality of bringing up spirited kids while maintaining a high-flying professional life.

Taimur and Jeh: The Adorable Menace

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena’s sons are well versed in the limelight. The elder one, Taimur, is usually the quiet but inquisitive one, recently being caught red-handed climbing a wall in Greece, as posted by Kareena on Instagram with the caption, “Flying high, my boy.” Jeh, the little ball of energy, steals everyone’s heart with his naughtiness, such as not holding hands at the airport or getting dirty playing in puddles.

The contrast between Taimur’s calm demeanor and Jeh’s limitless energy was comically highlighted through a meme Kareena shared, contrasting their actions. These peeks into their lives show a family of love, mayhem, and generic parent moments that win over the Kapoor-Khan family with fans’ hearts.

Kareena Balancing Stardom and Supermom Roles

Kareena’s balancing act between her blockbuster career and being a mother is the stuff of legends. Spending her holidays in Europe with Saif and the boys, she keeps posting glimpses from London’s Chinatown to Greece’s cliffs.

At work, she is preparing for Daayra, an action film with Prithviraj Sukumaran, directed by Meghna Gulzar, based on crime and justice. With such a busy schedule, Kareena is still an overprotective mom, encouraging Taimur’s sports day or relishing Jeh’s leftover pancakes.

