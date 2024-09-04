Bombay High Court Declines Certification Order For Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency

In a significant development related to the release of Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday declined to issue an order for certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Additionally, the court also directed the CBFC to review the objections raised against the film and to make a decision by September 18.

Further, A division bench consisting of Justices BP Colabawalla and Firdosh Pooniwalla also stated, that they could not issue directions since the Madhya Pradesh High Court had already instructed the CBFC to address objections to the film before granting certification.

Talking about the judgement, the court said ‘The Madhya Pradesh HC has given the CBFC a direction. If we give any relief today then it would be directly in contravention to that order. We will be asking CBFC to breach another HC order if we pass any order today. We cannot do that. Judicial propriety demands that of us.’

What’s Emergency Controversy All About?

Meanwhile, the biographical drama Kangana Ranaut starrer film-the Emergency has become embroiled in controversy. Recently, Sikh organizations, including the Shiromani Akali Dal, have raised objections, alleging that the film misrepresents the community and contains historical inaccuracies. As a result, the film’s release has been postponed indefinitely.

Earlier, it was set to release on September 6. Later, the film’s co-producer Zee Entertainment Enterprises sought the court’s intervention to secure the film’s release and a censor certificate.

In their petition, it alleged that the CBFC had “arbitrarily and illegally” withheld the certificate despite being prepared to issue it.

