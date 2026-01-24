‘Border 2’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol’s War Film Opens At Rs 30 Crore In India, Beats Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar

Border 2 Box Office Collection: Sunny Deol’s much-anticipated war drama Border 2 made a solid impact at the box office on its opening day, registering an impressive start despite receiving mixed critical reviews. Early trade estimates indicate that Border 2 collected around ₹30 crore net in India on Day 1, about 7 per cent higher than Dhurandhar, which had opened at ₹28 crore.

The film, which released in theatres on Friday, managed to outpace the day-one earnings of Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’, though it remains behind Deol’s recent blockbuster ‘Gadar 2’ and the big hit ‘Chhaava’.

Border 2 Advance Bookings And Strong Walk-Ins Boost Numbers

Advance ticket sales played a crucial role in driving the film’s opening-day figures. Prior to release, Border 2 had already earned nearly ₹12.5 crore through advance bookings across India, with over 4.09 lakh tickets sold from more than 16,200 shows.

The Hindi 2D version accounted for the bulk of advance sales, while premium formats such as IMAX 2D, 4DX and Dolby Cinema also contributed. Including block bookings, advance figures reportedly touched ₹17.5 crore. Strong spot bookings and last-minute walk-ins further pushed the film’s Day 1 earnings to the ₹30-crore mark.

Border 2: Occupancy Levels And Regional Performance

In terms of theatre occupancy, Border 2 recorded an overall 32.10 per cent footfall on its opening day. Morning shows began on a modest note at 19.46 per cent occupancy, which steadily rose to 26.33 per cent in the afternoon. Evening shows saw a sharper climb to 34.55 per cent, while night shows peaked at over 48 per cent.

The film enjoyed wide nationwide coverage, with Delhi-NCR emerging as the strongest market, hosting around 1,538 shows and registering nearly 42 per cent overall occupancy. Mumbai followed with over 1,000 shows, while Ahmedabad featured close to 800 screenings.

Cities across the Hindi belt, including Lucknow, Chandigarh and Jaipur, reported occupancies ranging between 40 and 50 per cent. Southern markets such as Bengaluru and Hyderabad also contributed significantly, underlining the film’s pan-India appeal on its first day.

Border 2: Cast, Crew And Film Details

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty in key roles, alongside Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh and Medha Rana.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta and Nidhi Dutta under the banners of T-Series Films and J.P. Films.

(Disclaimer: Box office figures are based on early estimates and data sourced from Sacnilk)

