The Mumbai Police arrested actor Kamaal Rashid Khan, who is better known as KRK, because of his involvement in a shooting incident that occurred at a residential building located in Oshiwara Andheri earlier this month.

According to police reports four gunshots were fired on January 18 at the Nalanda Society building which both a writer-director and a model use as their residence and police discovered bullets on the second and fourth floors of the building. The authorities confirmed that no one suffered injuries during the incident but Oshiwara station police and Crime Branch officers started a thorough investigation after they found bullets at the location.

Investigators found the gunfire source after they spent multiple days investigating through their examination of CCTV footage and their reconstruction work at the incident site. The police seized a licensed firearm which they believed to be the weapon used in the incident during their interrogation of Khan who then confessed that he fired the weapon. He told authorities that he was cleaning his gun and testing its functionality, aiming the shots toward a nearby mangrove area, but that wind may have caused the bullets to travel farther and strike the residential building. The current stage of the legal process has started while authorities work to handle the documentation and potential criminal charges.

Kamaal R Khan uses social media to express his negative opinions about movies and actors which has created legal problems for him because of his online activities and public statements. The police investigation of the case remains active as they work to identify the motive behind the termination because its exact reason remains unknown. The investigation has reached a point where news agencies report that police will perform a formal arrest and take further actions as they continue their work.

