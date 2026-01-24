LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Mumbai Police Detain Kamaal R Khan Over Oshiwara Firing: Four Shots Fired At Residential Building, Investigation Intensifies

Mumbai police arrested actor Kamaal R. Khan after he fired four shots in Oshiwara, which struck a residential building. Khan claims he aimed at a mangrove area during firearm maintenance. Police seized his weapon and are investigating the incident as a serious public safety breach.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 24, 2026 05:07:57 IST

Mumbai police officers arrested actor Kamaal R. Khan, who people know as KRK, after they investigated a strange incident that took place after a film shooting in Andheri’s Oshiwara district. 

The police report describes an incident on January 18 that involved four gunshots that struck a residential building and created panic among local residents.

The police discovered ballistic materials at Khan’s studio after they executed a specific search operation. The actor confessed his involvement in the shooting during police questioning, but he claimed he fired his gun without any criminal intent.

Licensed Firearm Functionality and Safety Breach

The study examines the actor’s registered weapon, which he currently owns. Khan told the police that the incident happened during his regular maintenance work on his firearm. He stated that he fired four rounds into the dense mangrove forest that lay across from his house after cleaning his gun.

He claimed he chose this direction under the assumption that the area was vacant and safe for a test fire. The Mumbai Police have taken the weapon as evidence because they consider that discharging a firearm in an urban area that people populate, together with a nearby forest that people assume to be safe, represents a serious violation of public safety rules.

Oshiwara Residential Impact and Ballistic Trajectory

The shots that unintentionally struck residential areas created great distress for the people living inside a building located in Oshiwara. The writer-director Neeraj Kumar Mishra and model Prateek Baid lived in adjacent apartments, which faced danger from the shooting that occurred outside their second- and fourth-floor homes.

Khan explained to investigators that wind conditions, which developed unexpectedly during the shooting incident, caused the bullets to travel beyond their expected range until they impacted the building.

The police are currently investigating Khan’s claims that he targeted the mangroves without causing any damage by using forensic analysis to establish the sequence of events that led to his arrest.

First published on: Jan 24, 2026 5:07 AM IST
