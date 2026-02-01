LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Sunny Deol’s Actioner Crosses Rs 250 Crore, Set To Dominate 2026 Screens

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Sunny Deol’s Actioner Crosses Rs 250 Crore, Set To Dominate 2026 Screens

Sunny Deol’s patriotic action epic Border 2 crossed ₹250 crore in India by Day 9, boosted by second-weekend excitement. While it surpassed production costs with a ₹344 crore worldwide gross, industry debate continues on whether it will achieve full blockbuster status.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: February 1, 2026 10:05:45 IST

Sunny Deol reclaims control over the movie battlefield because Border 2 competes successfully at the box office. The war epic achieved its first financial milestone of Rs 250 crore net in India after its ninth day, when earnings rose by 60% because of second Saturday box office excitement.

The film started to lose viewers after its Republic Day release, but its second weekend showed that audiences continue to enjoy patriotic action movies. The industry remains divided about the film’s “blockbuster” status because of its extensive production budget and connection to its previous film’s reputation.

Sunny Deol’s Box Office Dominance

The veteran actor has established himself as the main attraction who brings in mainstream movie audiences because his second-highest-grossing film, Border 2, now stands as his second most successful work.

The film achieved total domestic box office revenue of Rs 25275 crore after it collected Rs 1775 crore on its ninth day, which enabled it to surpass the 250 crore milestone faster than major 2025 films such as Dhurandhar. 

The current performance demonstrates that Deol’s nostalgic sequels, together with his unique acting style, will continue to succeed more than modern action thrillers because the “mass hero” era remains active.

Blockbuster Verdict and Profitability

The film has achieved a financial milestone by reaching 2500 crore, but its success as a blockbuster depends on its ability to earn back its reported budget of Rs 275 crore.

The project has reached its production cost recovery point with a worldwide gross of approximately Rs 344 crore, but it needs to maintain strong performance until the second Sunday to achieve high-margin profitability.

The upcoming weekdays will decide whether Border 2 can achieve its second-week performance needed to transition from a “Super Hit” status to a historic “Blockbuster” achievement, which requires entering the 500-crore club.

First published on: Feb 1, 2026 10:05 AM IST
