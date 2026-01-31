Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Sunny Deol Film Shows Steady Hold But Misses Top 10 Opening Records

Border 2 maintains its box office revenues but excepts Sunny Deol’s war drama multi-starrer from entering the Top 10 list which shows the most profitable first-week earnings of Hindi and Bollywood films.

The film, which uses its predecessor’s extensive heritage has now reached a vital moment because it is starting its second week while competing against Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3.

Strategic Sustainability: Analyzing the Week 1 Financial Trajectory

The successful commercial performance of Border 2 began with an extended opening weekend, which brought in massive revenue. The film achieved ₹180 crore earnings during its first four days because of the Republic Day holiday.

The peak of the momentum occurred on Monday, January 26, when the film achieved its first Monday collection through a historic ₹59 crore net, which became the highest total for any Hindi movie on its first Monday.

The film achieved ₹224.25 crore total after its first week despite losing viewers through natural weekday declines, which brought in ₹20 crore on Tuesday and ₹13 crore on Wednesday.

The film achieved hit status through its performance, which brought it to 11th place all-time, while it missed entering the Top 10 Week 1 rankings.

Market Resilience: Navigating Post-Holiday Dips and New Rivalries

Border 2 maintained its strength throughout its eighth consecutive day because it resisted the “Friday slump” and the introduction of new theatrical releases. The movie generated ₹11 crore at the box office on Friday, January 30, which represents a slight decrease of 2.22% compared to Thursday’s box office results.

The 8-day domestic total has reached ₹235.25 crore because the audience has maintained their interest in the film. The film continues to rule mass theaters while Mardaani 3 tries to attract viewers who prefer urban thrillers.

Border 2 has achieved all-time success by outranking Chhaava and Dhurandhar, which were two of the most successful films of recent times. The war epic will experience its second weekend boost because it maintains more screen availability than its competitors in major regions, including Delhi-NCR and Mumbai.

