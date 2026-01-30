LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Indian Olympic Association President couple found dead virat kohli fans aircraft tariff news counter Beijing trump Dhurandhar ali khamenei donald trump Indian Olympic Association President couple found dead virat kohli fans aircraft tariff news counter Beijing trump Dhurandhar ali khamenei donald trump Indian Olympic Association President couple found dead virat kohli fans aircraft tariff news counter Beijing trump Dhurandhar ali khamenei donald trump Indian Olympic Association President couple found dead virat kohli fans aircraft tariff news counter Beijing trump Dhurandhar ali khamenei donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Indian Olympic Association President couple found dead virat kohli fans aircraft tariff news counter Beijing trump Dhurandhar ali khamenei donald trump Indian Olympic Association President couple found dead virat kohli fans aircraft tariff news counter Beijing trump Dhurandhar ali khamenei donald trump Indian Olympic Association President couple found dead virat kohli fans aircraft tariff news counter Beijing trump Dhurandhar ali khamenei donald trump Indian Olympic Association President couple found dead virat kohli fans aircraft tariff news counter Beijing trump Dhurandhar ali khamenei donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Sunny Deol’s Film Witnesses A Massive Drop Ahead of Mardaani 3 Release, Mints Rs 11.25 Crore

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Sunny Deol’s Film Witnesses A Massive Drop Ahead of Mardaani 3 Release, Mints Rs 11.25 Crore

Sunny Deol’s action-packed Border 2 collects ₹11.25 crore on Day 7, taking total domestic earnings to ₹224.25 crore. Despite a 13% weekday drop, the film dominates North India and urban circuits, preparing for stiff competition from Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 this Friday.

Border 2 Box Office Day 7: Sunny Deol’s Film Earns ₹11.25 Crore Ahead of Mardaani 3 Release
Border 2 Box Office Day 7: Sunny Deol’s Film Earns ₹11.25 Crore Ahead of Mardaani 3 Release

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 30, 2026 10:14:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Sunny Deol’s Film Witnesses A Massive Drop Ahead of Mardaani 3 Release, Mints Rs 11.25 Crore

The box office success of Sunny Deol’s action-filled war film Border 2 has reached its first-week mark through a combination of record-breaking achievements and standard weekday box office decline.

You Might Be Interested In

On its seventh day, Thursday, the film generated ₹11.25 crore net in India. The total domestic earnings now reach ₹224.25 crore net, according to early estimates, because of this contribution.

The film enters its second weekend of release but faces its biggest competitive challenge when Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 opens in theaters on Friday.

You Might Be Interested In

Border 2 Weekday Deceleration

The seventh-day performance showed a 13.46% decline from Wednesday’s earnings, which reached ₹13 crore. The film recorded its lowest single-day collection since the start of its release on that particular day.

The numbers have decreased from their Republic Day weekend peak, yet industry experts observe that big-budget sequels typically experience a downward trend after their holiday peak.

The film experienced a decline, yet it continued to perform strongly in mass circuits, especially throughout the North Indian heartland. Theatrical occupancy on Thursday reached an average of 14.52%, while nighttime shows reached their highest point at 20.11%, which demonstrates that the film continues to attract large audiences during evening times.

Border 2 Market Dominance

The film maintains its extensive screen presence throughout all urban areas in its worldwide distribution. The Delhi NCR region stands as the most profitable area because it supports 1714 film showings, which exceed Mumbai’s 1041 showings.

The film has achieved its ₹200 crore milestone through the effectiveness of its extensive distribution network, which enabled it to reach this financial achievement within a record time period.

The movie will succeed in its second weekend because Ahmedabad’s 822 shows and Pune’s 519 shows have already established a strong customer base, which will bring in more viewers together with positive word-of-mouth and patriotic feeling.

Also Read: Mardaani 3 X Review: Is Rani Mukerji’s Cop Thriller Worth Watching? Netizens Call It Paisa Wasool Blockbuster Action

First published on: Jan 30, 2026 10:14 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: border 2sunny deol

RELATED News

Mardaani 3 X Review: Is Rani Mukerji’s Cop Thriller Worth Watching? Netizens Call It Paisa Wasool Blockbuster Action

Bridgerton Season 4: The Meaning Of ‘Ward’ And Painful Secret Behind Sophie Baek’s Past- Explained

Burnout Or Self-Care? Why Indian Celebrities Like Arijit Singh And Zakir Khan Are Stepping Away From Spotlight At The Peak Of Fame

Dhurandhar OTT Release Date Confirmed: When And Where To Watch Ranveer Singh’s ₹1300 Cr Spy Thriller Blockbuster

Does Brooklyn’s Wife Nicola Peltz Get a $1 Million Monthly Allowance? What Is Her Billionaire Father Nelson Peltz’s Net Worth and What Does He Do?

LATEST NEWS

From Alina Amir 4 Minutes 47 Second Pakistan Viral MMS Clip To Arohi Mim 3 Minute 24 Seconds Link: How To Spot AI And Deepfake Content Online

Gold and Silver Price Today On 30 January 2026: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Sunny Deol’s Film Witnesses A Massive Drop Ahead of Mardaani 3 Release, Mints Rs 11.25 Crore

WATCH: Sanju Samson Gets Teased by Suryakumar Yadav at Thiruvananthapuram Airport—’Make Way… Don’t Disturb, Chetta’ Before IND vs NZ 5th T20I; Video Goes Viral on Social Media

Who Was V Srinivasan? Olympian PT Usha’s Husband Dies After Collapsing At Residence In Kozhikode

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Opens Lower, Sensex Down Over 400 Points, Nifty Below 25,300 Ahead of Union Budget 2026

Flight From Bangladesh Lands In Pakistan’s Karachi For First Time In 14 Years, Why Was Service Suspended For So Long? Everything You Need To Know

Stocks to Watch Today: Tata Motors, Swiggy, ITC, Vedanta, Paytm, Colgate, Hindustan Aeronautics, Atlanta Electricals, Voltas, Syrma SGS, Usha Martin, MTAR, GE Shipping In Focus On 30 January

Greater Noida Tragedy: Suspected Murder-Suicide Leaves Couple Dead, Three Children Critical After Poisoning

Sadhvi Prem Baisa’s Viral Bedroom MMS: Who Was The Man In The Video Making Headlines After Her Mysterious Death? Here’s What We Know

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Sunny Deol’s Film Witnesses A Massive Drop Ahead of Mardaani 3 Release, Mints Rs 11.25 Crore

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Sunny Deol’s Film Witnesses A Massive Drop Ahead of Mardaani 3 Release, Mints Rs 11.25 Crore

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Sunny Deol’s Film Witnesses A Massive Drop Ahead of Mardaani 3 Release, Mints Rs 11.25 Crore
Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Sunny Deol’s Film Witnesses A Massive Drop Ahead of Mardaani 3 Release, Mints Rs 11.25 Crore
Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Sunny Deol’s Film Witnesses A Massive Drop Ahead of Mardaani 3 Release, Mints Rs 11.25 Crore
Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Sunny Deol’s Film Witnesses A Massive Drop Ahead of Mardaani 3 Release, Mints Rs 11.25 Crore

QUICK LINKS