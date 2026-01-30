Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Sunny Deol’s Film Witnesses A Massive Drop Ahead of Mardaani 3 Release, Mints Rs 11.25 Crore

The box office success of Sunny Deol’s action-filled war film Border 2 has reached its first-week mark through a combination of record-breaking achievements and standard weekday box office decline.

On its seventh day, Thursday, the film generated ₹11.25 crore net in India. The total domestic earnings now reach ₹224.25 crore net, according to early estimates, because of this contribution.

The film enters its second weekend of release but faces its biggest competitive challenge when Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 opens in theaters on Friday.

Border 2 Weekday Deceleration

The seventh-day performance showed a 13.46% decline from Wednesday’s earnings, which reached ₹13 crore. The film recorded its lowest single-day collection since the start of its release on that particular day.

The numbers have decreased from their Republic Day weekend peak, yet industry experts observe that big-budget sequels typically experience a downward trend after their holiday peak.

The film experienced a decline, yet it continued to perform strongly in mass circuits, especially throughout the North Indian heartland. Theatrical occupancy on Thursday reached an average of 14.52%, while nighttime shows reached their highest point at 20.11%, which demonstrates that the film continues to attract large audiences during evening times.

Border 2 Market Dominance

The film maintains its extensive screen presence throughout all urban areas in its worldwide distribution. The Delhi NCR region stands as the most profitable area because it supports 1714 film showings, which exceed Mumbai’s 1041 showings.

The film has achieved its ₹200 crore milestone through the effectiveness of its extensive distribution network, which enabled it to reach this financial achievement within a record time period.

The movie will succeed in its second weekend because Ahmedabad’s 822 shows and Pune’s 519 shows have already established a strong customer base, which will bring in more viewers together with positive word-of-mouth and patriotic feeling.

