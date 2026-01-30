LIVE TV
couple found dead virat kohli fans aircraft tariff news counter Beijing trump Mount Airy mass shooting Dhurandhar ali khamenei donald trump
couple found dead virat kohli fans aircraft tariff news counter Beijing trump Mount Airy mass shooting Dhurandhar ali khamenei donald trump
Home > Entertainment > Mardaani 3 X Review: Is Rani Mukerji’s Cop Thriller Worth Watching? Netizens Call It Paisa Wasool Blockbuster Action

Mardaani 3 has hit theaters to strong early buzz on X. Netizens praise its dark tone, focused screenplay and realistic portrayal of organized crime. Rani Mukerji’s intense performance as Shivani Roy earns special applause, with many calling the film a solid ‘paisa wasool’ watch.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 30, 2026 09:39:16 IST

The movie Mardaani 3, which Rani Mukerji stars in, has now been released to theaters, while the “First Day, First Show” (FDFS) audience shows their excitement through X. . 

The third movie in this crime franchise must meet high expectations from viewers, which early audience reactions show that the film successfully achieves.

The film receives social media acclaim for its complete portrayal of organized crime, while viewers consider it a total ‘paisa wasool’ (worth the money) entertainer.

Mardaani 3 X Review Highlights

The Mardaani 3 X review trend creates a lively atmosphere in digital spaces while fans study every detail of the investigative thriller. The early viewers of the film express that it maintains its dark theme throughout the entire duration.

The main mission of this chapter, which centers on justice delivery, remains intact because it does not include unnecessary side stories, which typically affect most mainstream sequels.

A viewer identified that the screenplay maintains focus by delivering essential content through a direct and suspenseful story that holds viewers’ attention from the initial scene. The “3-star” average rating popping up on feeds reflects a film that is technically sound, emotionally resonant, and socially relevant in today’s climate.

Rani Mukerji’s Performance and Screen Presence

The Rani Mukerji performance stands as the essential component that people on the internet identify as her most experienced role, Shivani Shivaji Roy.

Her fans on X demonstrate her capacity to control the screen without relying on excessive action elements. Her dialogue delivery demonstrates sharpness, while her eyes transmit “fearless” intensity, which has become the main focus of public discussion.

The film succeeds because it shows realistic police work and authenticates all aspects of the criminal underworld, according to its creators. The X verdict identifies this performance-driven drama as essential viewing for those who want to see powerful performances.

First published on: Jan 30, 2026 9:39 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Mardaani 3 Twitter Reviewmardaani-3Rani MukerjiShivani Shivaji Roy

QUICK LINKS