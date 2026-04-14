Border 3 In Making? Sunny Deol’s War-Action Film Likely To Be Based On Indian Air Force

Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan starrer Border 2 has emerged as a big success, earning ₹450 crore worldwide. Following this achievement, JP Films has already begun preparations for its next project. The film collected around ₹329 crore at the Indian box office and recreated the same craze that the original Border (1997) enjoyed. Seeing the continued audience fascination with real-life heroism, producer Nidhi Dutta has now chalked out a big plan for the next installment. Reports suggest that Sunny Deol will once again play the lead role, and work on the film has already begun.

Like Border and Border 2, Sunny Deol will continue to carry forward his iconic image in Border 3. The film is being considered one of the biggest projects of 2027, with Sunny Deol once again seen in a strong patriotic avatar.

Big plans for Sunny Deol in Border 3

The film is said to be mounted on a grand scale. While Border 3 is being planned in a big way around Sunny Deol, he is also preparing to showcase a completely different side of himself as ‘Hanuman’ in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. This role is expected to mark a new and exciting chapter in his career, with Sunny set to appear as Lord Hanuman in both parts of the film.

A new film based on the Indian Air Force

According to reports, Border 3 will be one of the biggest projects of 2027. Compared to the Gadar and Border franchises, the makers are planning to elevate Sunny Deol’s patriotic image even further. Additionally, JP Films is now working on a new film based on the Indian Air Force. The studio is also reportedly stepping beyond its traditional war-zone themes to develop a big-budget fantasy adventure franchise.

Nidhi Dutta involved in story and writing

This new project marks a significant shift for the studio. It is being said that Nidhi Dutta is personally involved in the story and writing, and the film will be shot across different parts of the country. There are also reports that Sunny Deol might appear in a special cameo role in this project.

Sunny Deol’s career on a high

After the massive success of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol’s career has taken a remarkable leap. He has been focusing on big-scale projects that have performed well at the box office. By 2027, he has several films lined up, many of which are expected to have the potential to enter the ₹1000 crore club. Following Gabru and Lahore 1947, he has announced another new film.

Recently, marking one year of Jaat, Sunny Deol also announced its sequel. He shared glimpses from the film on Instagram, where he is seen performing high-octane action with a gun in hand. Actor Randeep Hooda also appears briefly in the video. Sunny mentioned how much fun they had during the shoot and expressed his desire to relive those moments with Jaat 2. In his caption, he wrote that the journey of Jaat has been incredible, and every day on set was filled with energy, passion, and that special “Jaat spirit,” making it one of his most memorable experiences.

Official casting announcement soon

As for Nidhi Dutta, she has made her mark with films like Paltan and Ghudchadhi. Now, she carries the responsibility of taking forward the legacy of the Border franchise. Reports suggest that the official casting announcement for Border 3 will be made by JP Films in the coming months.

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