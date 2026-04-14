Love Insurance Kompany Box Office Collection Day 4: Pradeep Ranganathan, Krithi Shetty And SJ Suryah’s Futuristic Rom-Com Runs Steady In Theatres

Love Insurance Kompany, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty continues doing well in the cinemas since opening; performing well at the cinema and maintaining a solid box office throughout the week. It’s a film that blends young romance, comedy, and a little science fiction (mainly for the younger audience) and has found its audience within the urban and semi-urban locations.

To see how the movie has done, let’s take a look at the final day of the fourth week at the box office. Also, how the movie has continued to perform at the box office over the past four weeks.

Box Office Collection Day 4

On its fourth day, the film saw a slight dip—as expected on a weekday—but continued to add to its earnings. Its total India net collection is now nearing the ₹25 crore mark, indicating a stable run so far.

Worldwide Collection & Performance

Released on April 10, 2026, Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) is directed by Vignesh Shivan and stars Pradeep Ranganathan (as Vibe Vassey), Krithi Shetty (as Dheema), and S. J. Suryah in key roles. Made on an estimated budget of ₹60 crore, the film has collected around ₹23.39 crore in India so far.

The film has performed particularly well in Tamil Nadu and major metro cities, although collections in smaller centres have seen a slight drop. Positive word-of-mouth and the engaging chemistry between the lead pair have helped keep audiences interested. The upcoming weekend will play a crucial role in determining how far the film can go at the box office.

About the Film

Being produced by Rowdy Pictures and Nayanthara and also produced by Seven Screen Studio, lead by the producer Lalit Kumar, is the Tamil language Film, Love Insurance Kompany, which is a science fiction, romantic comedy.

The music of this film, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, has become very popular with listeners. Many people have enjoyed the new idea for this film; the colourful scenes; the first half has been commercial and humorous; but many think that the second half of the film was slow, and did not maintain the same interest as the first half. In conclusion, the film is entertaining and should be seen once.

Storyline

Set in the year 2040, LIK revolves around a futuristic world where a tech-driven company controls and insures romantic relationships. The story follows a young man who challenges this system after falling in love, even as he navigates an AI-powered mechanism—linked to S. J. Suryah’s character—that predicts and manipulates relationships by calculating the risks of heartbreak.

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