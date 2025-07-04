Box Office Blitz: Brad Pitt’s F1 Races Past Rs 32 Cr in India, Hits $160M Worldwide

Brad Pitt’s adrenaline-fueled racing drama F1 is proving to be a global box office juggernaut. Released on June 27, the film has amassed Rs 32 crore in India within six days, holding strong despite facing stiff competition from regional releases like Maa and Kannappa. The film opened with Rs 5.5 crore on Day 1 and showed consistent performance through the weekend. Though collections dipped on Monday, they recovered midweek, signaling steady momentum.

Brad Pitt’s high-octane racing drama F1 is tearing through box office records worldwide. Since its release on June 27, the film has amassed an impressive RS 32 crore in India over six days, holding firm against tough competition from regional hits like Maa and Kannappa. Opening at Rs 5.5 crore on day one, the film saw growth through the weekend with Rs 7.75 crore and Rs 8.15 crore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Although collections dipped to Rs 3.35 crore on Monday, they rebounded midweek, signaling solid and sustained audience interest.

Metro Cities Propel F1’s Strong Run in India

Trade platform Sacnilk reports that F1 is performing exceptionally well in India’s metropolitan areas. Chennai led the pack with 32.33% occupancy for English shows on July 2, followed closely by Hyderabad at 25.25%. Across India, night shows recorded 27.06% occupancy and evenings 21.99%. Morning shows started slowly at 8.64% but nearly doubled to 17.10% by afternoon screenings. This data reflects strong engagement from urban multiplex audiences, making F1 a hit in key cities.

Global Success and Apple’s Biggest Theatrical Launch

Internationally, F1 has shattered expectations, surpassing USD160 million globally with a USD 55.6 million North American debut — Apple’s biggest theatrical opening yet. The film had a record-breaking USD 2.7 million opening in the UAE, where it premiered at the Yas Marina Circuit. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the film stars Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a retired Formula One driver who returns to mentor rising talent Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris). Supporting roles include Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, and Tobias Menzies.

Produced by Apple Studios alongside Jerry Bruckheimer Films and Plan B Entertainment, and distributed by Warner Bros., F1 marks Apple’s boldest push into blockbuster cinema. While the $200 million-plus budget means profitability is still ahead, F1 is currently racing full throttle at the global box office.

