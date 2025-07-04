Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban
Live TV
TRENDING |
big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban
Home > Entertainment > Box Office Blitz: Brad Pitt’s F1 Races Past Rs 32 Cr in India, Hits $160M Worldwide

Box Office Blitz: Brad Pitt’s F1 Races Past Rs 32 Cr in India, Hits $160M Worldwide

Brad Pitt’s F1 has raced to Rs 32 crore in India within six days and surpassed USD 160 million globally, marking Apple’s biggest theatrical debut. Strong urban showings in Chennai and Hyderabad fuel its success, while the film’s high budget means profits are still on the horizon.

Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt (Image Credit: Instagram/F1The Movie)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 4, 2025 12:49:06 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Brad Pitt’s adrenaline-fueled racing drama F1 is proving to be a global box office juggernaut. Released on June 27, the film has amassed Rs 32 crore in India within six days, holding strong despite facing stiff competition from regional releases like Maa and Kannappa. The film opened with Rs 5.5 crore on Day 1 and showed consistent performance through the weekend. Though collections dipped on Monday, they recovered midweek, signaling steady momentum.

Brad Pitt’s high-octane racing drama F1 is tearing through box office records worldwide. Since its release on June 27, the film has amassed an impressive RS 32 crore in India over six days, holding firm against tough competition from regional hits like Maa and Kannappa. Opening at Rs 5.5 crore on day one, the film saw growth through the weekend with Rs 7.75 crore and Rs 8.15 crore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Although collections dipped to Rs 3.35 crore on Monday, they rebounded midweek, signaling solid and sustained audience interest.

Metro Cities Propel F1’s Strong Run in India

Trade platform Sacnilk reports that F1 is performing exceptionally well in India’s metropolitan areas. Chennai led the pack with 32.33% occupancy for English shows on July 2, followed closely by Hyderabad at 25.25%. Across India, night shows recorded 27.06% occupancy and evenings 21.99%. Morning shows started slowly at 8.64% but nearly doubled to 17.10% by afternoon screenings. This data reflects strong engagement from urban multiplex audiences, making F1 a hit in key cities.

Global Success and Apple’s Biggest Theatrical Launch

Internationally, F1 has shattered expectations, surpassing USD160 million globally with a USD 55.6 million North American debut — Apple’s biggest theatrical opening yet. The film had a record-breaking USD 2.7 million opening in the UAE, where it premiered at the Yas Marina Circuit. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the film stars Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a retired Formula One driver who returns to mentor rising talent Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris). Supporting roles include Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, and Tobias Menzies.

Produced by Apple Studios alongside Jerry Bruckheimer Films and Plan B Entertainment, and distributed by Warner Bros., F1 marks Apple’s boldest push into blockbuster cinema. While the $200 million-plus budget means profitability is still ahead, F1 is currently racing full throttle at the global box office.

Also Read: Netflix Movie ‘My Oxford Year’ Teaser Out: Loaded With Affection, Romance And Drama, Must Add To The List

Tags: brad pittf1 moviehollywood
Advertisement

More News

PM Modi Honoured With Trinidad And Tobago’s Highest Award Amid High Praise From Kamla Persad-Bissessar
Tamil Nadu Eyes $5 Billion Seafood Export Boost With New Infrastructure Plan
Forced To Do ‘Pro-Israel’ Reporting: Over 100 BBC Employees Want Board Member Remove
Russia’s Overnight Drone Attack Injures 23 in Kyiv
Market Shock: SEBI Bans Jane Street After Rs 36,500 Crore F&O Profit Manipulation Allegations
This Indian-Origin Entrepreneur Has Bought An Island To Create New Country For Techies
Wake Up Healthier: How Galaxy Watch Can Transform Your Wellness Overnight
‘Metro… In Dino’ Movie Review: A Gentle Heartbeat In The Urban Jungle Of Love
36 High Court Judge Candidates Qualify Interview Marathon Under CJI Gavai
Kailash Mansarovar Yatra’s First Batch to Reach Uttarakhand on July 4: Safety Confirmed

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?