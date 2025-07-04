Netflix Movie ‘My Oxford Year’ Teaser Out: Loaded With Affection, Romance And Drama, Must Add To The List

There’s something about the term ‘Oxford’ that strikes a chord with us, driven by desire and the aspiration of something bigger. And any aspirational girl’s goal would be to enter this world of ageless charm and knowledge. Now picture the same scene with a love story added. And it wasn’t just any romance—it was the romance of a British professor. My Oxford Year’s teaser suggests just that, but it promises to be more intense than your typical collegiate romance.

The trailer for Julia Whelan’s novel, My Oxford Year, has been made available on Netflix.

Produced by ‘Twilight’ and ‘The Fault in Our Stars’ and directed by BAFTA nominee Iain Morris, My Oxford Year will be available on Netflix on August 1, 2025. Sofia Carson, who plays Anna in Purple Hearts, is an ambitious American student from New York City who has a clear plan to study hard in Oxford for a year before beginning her political career back in New York. We completely agree with her when she states that she simply enjoys “being among those dusty old first editions” when asked why she selected Oxford.

The plot

The plot is derailed when she meets Anna’s poetry professor Jamie, who is portrayed by Corey Mylchreest (yep, our favorite ‘Farmer George’ from Bridgerton). Evidently, he is witty, endearing, and hard to resist. It is immediately clear that there is chemistry. They connect over poetry, sparks fly as their bond grows, and he shows her the city. So poetic, isn’t it? The tone changes just when it appears to be your typical academic romance. From a lighthearted romance, the story shifts to a deeper theme of love, grief, passion, purpose, and the decision to live life to the fullest even in the face of uncertainty.

Filming Locations

In addition to Windsor, filming took place in the University of Oxford’s Magdalen College, St. Hugh’s College, and Hertford College. Both main performers discussed how the Oxford setting affected their performances; Carson, like her character Anna, didn’t go to the sites in advance to get a true feel for them, whereas Mylchreest had a friend who was a student there. Let’s see if My Oxford Year stands out or not with its star power, Oxford background, rainy kisses and love confessions, and charming and emotional trailer.

