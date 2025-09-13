Box Office Collection: Mirai Vs Baaghi 4 Vs Conjuring Vs The Bengal Files, Here’s How The Competition Is Heating Up

NewsX has got you the latest from the world of box office collection of the movies released last week and this Friday i.e September 12. Here’s what the numbers say:

Mirai box office collection

The fantasy film Mirai, directed by Karthik Gattamnen,i debuted in the theatres and was hailed by the critics and viewers. The movie, featuring Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj and Ritika Nayak as lead actors, also fetched good opening day box office revenue in the country.

A trade site has reported that Mirai made a net of Rs 12 crore in India on Friday, September 12. On the first day, the movie had a total occupancy of 10.86% in Hindi and 68.59% in Telugu. The film has a lot of buzz, and it is likely to do well on its opening weekend.

Mirai has already passed the milestone of the 2024 release of HanuMan by Teja Sejja to become the highest-grossing movie in his career. HanuMan earned an Indian net income of Rs 8 crore during its first day in the market.

Baaghi 4 box office collection

Following a strong opening at the box office with an initial of Rs 12 cr, according to Sacnilk, the movie of Tiger began recording the lowest day yesterday (Thursday, Sept 11) and earned approximately Rs 2.1 cr. The movie had grossed Rs 44.5 cr (estimated) during the opening week.

#Baaghi4 had a decent run in its opening week. Film might emerge as a moderate success. Film minted ₹ 3.50 Cr and ₹ 3 Cr on Wednesday and Thursday respectively. BUDGET= ₹ 80 Cr

NETT= ₹ 53.74 Cr

GROSS= ₹ 63.41 Cr

OVERSEAS= ₹ 10.32 Cr

₹ 73.73 Cr WORLDWIDE in 1 Week pic.twitter.com/TfZsvDLdjE — The Box Office (@theboxoffice_45) September 12, 2025

Conjuring: The Last Rites box office collection

The Conjuring: Last Rites has opened the first 7 days in the box office well and has established a total estimated revenue of [?] 67.00 Cr India net. The Conjuring: Last Rites has the following 8th-day box office collection and Occupancy.

The Bengal Files box office collection

As per industry monitor Sacnilk, The Bengal Files minted Rs. 30 lakh net in India on the 8th day. Friday, however, saw the film experience a drastic drop in revenues. But this is not the initial projection of the day based on morning, afternoon and evening performances.

To date, The Bengal Files has made a total business amounting to Rs 11.55 crore. The movie is failing to reach the [?]12 crore mark in India.

Its opening week at the box office was modest as The Bengal Files hit Rs 11 crore in India. The movie opened on 5 September, competing with Tiger Shroff at the box office with Baaghi 4.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Day 19 Top Highlights: Amaal Mallik Becomes Captain, Farrhana Bhatt Denies Performing Duties