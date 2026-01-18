LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Box Office Report: Dhurandhar Crosses ₹800 Crore Mark, New Releases Vir Das’s Happy Patel, Pulkit Sharma’s Rahu Ketu Disappoints

Dhurandhar continues its unstoppable run at the box office, officially crossing the Rs 800 crore milestone and cementing its status as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. Both comedy adventure films, Vir Das-backed Happy Patel and Pulkit Samrat-Varun Sharma starrer Rahu Ketu, opened to lukewarm responses over the weekend.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: January 18, 2026 09:34:00 IST

Dhurandhar continues its unstoppable run at the box office, officially crossing the Rs 800 crore milestone and cementing its status as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. The film has outperformed both holdovers and fresh releases, leaving new entrants struggling to find momentum. 

Both comedy adventure films, Vir Das-backed Happy Patel and Pulkit Samrat-Varun Sharma starrer Rahu Ketu, opened to lukewarm responses over the weekend, failing to pose any real challenge to Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar’s dominance. 

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection 

According to Sacnik, Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar collected Rs 3 crore on Saturday, marking its 44th day at the box office. The film had earned Rs 1.75 crore on Friday, showing a noticeable jump in collection over the weekend. With thism Dhurandhar’s total India net collection has climbed to Rs 821.35 crore. 

Rahu Ketu Box Office Collection

According to Sacnik, Pulkit Samrat-Varun Sharma starrer Rahu Ketu managed to earn around Rs 1.60 crore (India net) on its second day at the box office. Despite a slight uptick compared to its opening day, which is Rs 1 crore, the film failed to gain strong momentum over the weekend, with limited footfalls and muted audience response impacting its overall performance.

Happy Patel Box Office Collection

Produced under Aamir Khan’s banner, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos collected Rs 1.50 crore on Saturday at the Indian box office. While the film saw modest growth on its second day, the overall numbers remained on the lower side, indicating a subdued response from audiences amid stiff competition from Dhurandhar.

First published on: Jan 18, 2026 9:34 AM IST
