‘I Felt So Humiliated..Cried In My Car’: Kangana Ranaut Opens Up On Being Refused Masaba Gupta Saree For Ram Janmbhoomi, Calls Out AR Rahman For Rejecting ‘Emergency’

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has sparked a new discussion by reacting vehemently to composer AR Rahman’s recent statements about supposed communal bias in the film industry which, according to him, might have led to fewer opportunities for him in the past few years. Rahman was the one who mentioned that although he had not personally experienced any sort of discrimination, he had at least one or two of his colleagues who were openly denounced and thus, the whole debate, he really gently provocatively lit up the entire social media and the entertainment circles discontent.

What Did Kangana Ranaut Say About Masaba Gupta?

Kangana then went on to tell a painful story of her own about the fashion designer Masaba Gupta. She explained that just before her visit to Ram Janmbhoomi, she had decided to wear a saree by Masaba but the designer’s team later told her that she could not wear it for that occasion. Kangana said that she had already left Lucknow for Ayodhya and she could not change her outfit because of that, so she felt humiliated and ‘quietly cried in her car’. She also claimed that afterward, Masaba directed her stylist not to tag her brand or use pictures related to her which made Kangana feel more uncomfortable and hurt.

‘Everyone Has Their Own Battles’ Kangana Ranaut on AR Rahman

Ignoring the whole context, Kangana labeled Rahman as ‘biased’, thus blaming him for not coming to her for the discussion and the film, Emergency, which he called ‘propaganda’ even when its review was good and it was praised by different groups of people including political ones. The remarks made by the actress have started a dialogue about the supposed prejudice and splits in the movie and fashion business. Kangana remembered that she was very intimate with Masaba and had even sung at the wedding of the designer a few years ago, so she found the supposed slight very hurting. Her utterances have been the basis for the recurring public discussions around private disputes, inter industry relationships, and the mingling of politics and show business, attracting different responses from both the audience and other artists.

