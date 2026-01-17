LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who Is Mandhira Kapur Smith? Sunjay Kapur's Sister And Award-Winning Entrepreneur Supporting Karisma Kapoor Since The Start Of Estate Dispute

Mandhira Kapur Smith, Sunjay Kapur’s sister and entrepreneur, backs Karisma Kapoor and her children amid the ongoing estate dispute.

Mandhira Kapur Smith, Sunjay Kapur’s sister and entrepreneur. (Photo: IG/Mandhira Kapur Smith)
Mandhira Kapur Smith, Sunjay Kapur’s sister and entrepreneur. (Photo: IG/Mandhira Kapur Smith)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: January 17, 2026 21:05:21 IST

As the legal battle over late businessman Sunjay Kapur’s estate intensifies, one name that has emerged prominently in support of actress Karisma Kapoor and her children is Mandhira Kapur Smith, Sunjay Kapur’s sister and an award-winning entrepreneur.

Supreme Court Notice Adds New Twist to Estate Dispute

The ongoing property dispute involving Karisma Kapoor, her children Samaira and Kiaan, and Sunjay Kapur’s third wife, Priya Sachdev Kapur, recently took a new turn after the Supreme Court issued a notice to Karisma Kapoor.

The notice was issued on a petition filed by Priya Sachdev Kapur, seeking certified copies of documents related to Karisma and Sunjay Kapur’s 2016 divorce. The court has asked Karisma Kapoor to respond within two weeks.

The matter was heard by Justice A.S. Chandurkar in chambers.

Why Priya Sachdev Is Seeking Divorce Documents

In her petition, Priya Sachdev stated that she is Sunjay Kapur’s legal heir and has a direct interest in matters related to his estate. She argued that the divorce documents are required for official use in a succession case pending before the Delhi High Court.

According to Priya, the documents would help verify details related to financial settlements and child custody arrangements agreed upon during Karisma and Sunjay’s divorce.

Background: Karisma Kapoor–Sunjay Kapur Divorce

Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur’s divorce was surrounded by controversy. During the proceedings, Karisma had accused Sunjay of domestic violence and blamed his alleged alcohol addiction. However, after prolonged legal proceedings, the couple mutually agreed to divorce in 2016.

Subsequently, Karisma withdrew the domestic violence case, and the Supreme Court quashed the dowry harassment case after her consent.

Legal Battle Over Sunjay Kapur’s Property

A major legal dispute is currently underway between Sunjay Kapur’s children from his marriage with Karisma Kapoor Samaira and Kiaan and his third wife, Priya Sachdev.

The children have approached the Delhi High Court, alleging that the will presented by Priya is fake and fabricated, and was prepared to exclude them from their father’s inheritance. Both sides have made serious allegations against each other.

Sunjay Kapur, the former chairman of Sona Comstar, passed away in June 2025 in London while playing polo. His reported estate is estimated to be worth Rs 30,000 crore.

Who Is Mandhira Kapur Smith?

Mandhira Kapur Smith is Sunjay Kapur’s sister and a second-generation entrepreneur. She is the Managing Director of SMIC Autoparts Pvt. Ltd., a company founded in 2012 with its global headquarters in London.

She is the daughter of late industrialist Dr. Surinder Kapur and Rani Kapur, and sister to Superna Motwane. Mandhira is known for her strong belief in the Indian judicial system and has publicly expressed confidence that the courts will bring transparency and justice in the matter.

According to reports, Mandhira married Luke Smith in June 2023 and is a mother to two children, Nayna and JaiVee.

Mandhira’s Emotional Bond With Sunjay Kapur

Following Sunjay Kapur’s death, Mandhira shared an emotional note on social media, revealing that the siblings had been estranged for four years due to a personal fallout. Despite this, she expressed deep regret over lost time and shared unseen childhood memories, highlighting their close bond growing up.

Mandhira Kapur Smith’s Support for Karisma Kapoor and Her Children

Mandhira Kapur Smith has publicly backed Karisma Kapoor and her children since the beginning of the estate dispute. She has spoken out against Samaira and Kiaan being excluded from the will and described the situation as “bizarre.”

“We’ve always had good relationships with Karisma and her kids. If anyone knew my brother and his relationship with his children, this is the most bizarre thing that has come out that they’ve been cut off and Priya is the sole beneficiary of this will,” Mandhira said.

As the inheritance feud continues in court, Mandhira Kapur Smith has emerged as a significant and vocal figure, standing firmly with Karisma Kapoor and her children. Her intervention has added a crucial family perspective to a legal battle that continues to draw public attention.

First published on: Jan 17, 2026 9:05 PM IST
karisma kapoor, Karisma Kapoor estate dispute, Mandhira Kapur Smith, sunjay kapur

